Interview: Chris Unger of JINGLE BELLS AND JAZZ NOELS at Twin Citie's Gay Mens Chorus

With Jingle Bells & Jazz Noels almost here, we wanted to take a moment to spotlight one of our Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus members, Chris Unger (he/him). This year’s show has been a blast to put together—big band brass, holiday favorites with a fun twist, and a couple of theatrical moments they can’t wait for you to see.

They are also thrilled to welcome Alex Newell, Tony Award winner who will be singing in this concert with them.

Before we jump into their winter wonderland onstage, we caught up with Chris to talk about this concert, the holidays, and what he hopes audiences walk away feeling after attending this concert.

What do you enjoy most about being a member of the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus?

It’s hard to choose just one thing. I love having a place where I genuinely feel like I belong—a space to build new friendships while creating beautiful, challenging music together. It’s community and creativity all wrapped into one.

What is one of your favorite songs in the Jingle Bells and Jazz Noels program?

I have to say “I Want to Be a Rockette,” and not just because I get a featured moment in it. It’s catchy, a little campy, definitely bold and flashy—but what really makes it special is how it pays homage to all the sparkly, traditionally feminine things so many queer kids adored growing up. I get to live that childhood fantasy onstage, and I hope it resonates with people in the audience who grew up loving those things too.

What do you enjoy most about the holiday season?

I take a lot of pride in giving really thoughtful gifts. When someone I care about opens something I chose for them and their face lights up—that big, genuine smile—that keeps my heart full for a long time.

What do you hope audiences take away from this concert?

More than anything, I hope people walk away feeling JOY—truly and fully. The world feels heavy right now, especially for the LGBTQ+ community, and it’s easy to let all that bad news weigh you down. But this music, and this group of performers standing onstage and essentially saying, “I’m not going to let anyone take away my joy,” is powerful. In the face of adversity, let music be your shield. I hope our audience leaves feeling energized, empowered, and honestly, downright jolly.