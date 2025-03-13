Interview: Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez Talks Her Upcoming Show At The O'Shaughnessy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez is an accomplished film, TV, and stage actor, as well as an author. She will be performing a concert at The O’Shaughnessy at St. Catherine's University on March 22, 2025, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. We had the chance to chat with Mandy about her upcoming concert and her visit to Minnesota!

What are you looking forward to with this concert in Saint Paul?

I’m so excited to bring this concert to Saint Paul! Broadway music has a way of connecting us all-through joy, heart, and incredible storytelling. I can’t wait to share these songs with the audience, celebrate the magic of live performance, and create an unforgettable night together.

What are your top favorite songs that you will be singing in this concert?

I can’t wait to sing the favorites that audiences know me for! I love when everyone sings along to songs from Wicked, Hamilton, In The Heights, Sunset Blvd, and my album Fearless. There’s nothing like the energy of a live audience and I know Saint Paul is going to bring it!

What do you hope attendees of this concert take away from it?

I hope that attendees leave felling uplifted, inspired, and connected! Whether it’s a song that sparks a memory, a moment that makes you laugh, or a lyric that stays with you, I hope everyone walks away feeling the power of music!

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places or places you're hoping to check out when you're here?

Once my musical director and I arrive we have tickets for The Paisley Park Experience. It’s such a legendary place! Walking through it must feel like stepping into Prince’s universe. We can’t wait!

Thank you Mandy for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.

