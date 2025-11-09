Interview: Bobby Becher of WHITE CHRISTMAS at Circa 21

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bobby Becher

Photo by Kimberly Calhoun

A timeless holiday favorite is lighting up the stage this season as Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, running through December 28 in Rock Island. Based on the cherished 1954 film starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, this Tony-nominated musical features Berlin’s beloved songs including “Blue Skies,” “Happy Holiday,” “Let Me Sing and I’m Happy,” and “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.”

Bringing the story’s charm and nostalgia to life is a talented company of performers, including Bobby Becher, who plays Phil and shares what makes this production—and the holiday season itself—so special.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production of White Christmas?

I’m in a unique position, having played the same role in Circa’s 2022 production, and it’s been so encouraging to see how we’ve raised the bar this time around. The choreography, the costumes, the lighting, the set—everything is new and elevated. Audiences are already noticing and commenting on the difference, which is incredibly rewarding.

What is your favorite song in White Christmas?

I love “I Love a Piano.” It’s one of the big tap numbers in the show—and one that doesn’t appear in the movie—which makes it especially fun for audiences. It’s a perfect example of the energy and technical skill that come alive in front of you in a live production. That immediacy and excitement are what make theatre so unique and special.

What is your favorite moment in White Christmas?

Bob and Betty’s duet at the end of the show when Betty comes back.

(Spoiler alert: Betty comes back!)

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences are reminded of the spirit of community and togetherness that this show—and live theatre in general—embodies. The way the characters in White Christmas come together to help and support each other mirrors exactly what it takes to create a musical of this scale. Sharing that experience with friends and family during the holiday season feels like the perfect celebration of those same values.

What do you personally enjoy most about the holiday season?

As I mentioned earlier, my favorite part of the holiday season is how we prioritize togetherness, community, and love. This production allows us to celebrate all of those things—both onstage and off—and I feel so lucky to be part of that.

What are your favorite local spots?

If you’re visiting the Quad Cities and enjoy the kind of work Circa ’21 produces, you’ve got to check out The Last Picture House across the river in downtown Davenport. It’s a beautiful boutique cinema, owned and operated by some of the area’s most talented young artists—a real gem for film and arts lovers alike.

Thank you Bobby for your time, for more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.