Interview: Betsy Rosen of LIFE OF PI at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

"Life of Pi" will be making a tour stop at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from March 4 to March 9, 2025.

We sat down with cast member Betsy Rosen (Assistant Puppetry & Movement Direction/Puppet Captain, Richard Parker/Puppeteer, Ensemble) to discuss her role and what makes this production so unique.

What do you enjoy about being in this production of Life of Pi?

One of the most unique things about Life of Pi is the diversity of people and skill sets that it takes to bring our story to the stage. So many different artistic disciplines converge to bring Life of Pi to life. Getting to work with such a uniquely talented group of people, onstage and off, is what I enjoy about being part of this production.

What is your favorite moment in Life of Pi?

When I'm playing the head of Richard Parker, a very physically demanding role that involves intense collaboration with a team of puppeteers, one of my favorite moments comes right at the end of the show. In his final entrance, Richard Parker takes the stage and lets out a triumphant roar. As exhausted as the puppeteers usually are, getting to this final roar feels like summing a mountain. Even 100 performances into the run, it still feels like a glorious achievement every time!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Life of Pi?

In the United States, puppetry is often categorized as a medium only for young viewers. As someone who has been practicing puppetry for most of my life (since I was 6 years old, if you can believe it!) I hope audiences who come to Life of Pi might take away a new appreciation for the range of possibilities that this artform offers. Puppetry can be scary, beautiful, visceral and moving, and there are many moments of each in our show.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

This is my first time in Minnesota! Out of 50 states, I've visited 38 and MN will be my 39th! I was born in Canada, so I suspect I'll feel right at home being in a state that borders my Canuck homeland.

Thank you Betsy for your time, we look forward to having you here! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

