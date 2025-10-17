Interview: Andrea Ross of GHOST LIGHT CABARET at Crooners Supper Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Andrea Ross is no stranger to the stage — a Broadway veteran and internationally acclaimed soprano, she’s bringing a new kind of magic to Crooners with Ghost Light Cabaret. Teaming up with pianist Scott Lykins, Ross explores the haunting beauty of musical theater’s darker corners, from Phantom of the Opera to Hadestown. Before she steps into the spotlight on October 23, we caught up with her to talk about the stories behind the songs, the power of the ghost light, and why she’s drawn to the shadows of the stage.

What’s your all-time favorite musical?

West Side Story

Do you have a favorite song from a musical?

That’s almost impossible to choose! But I’ve got a rotating list that I always come back to:

Meadowlark from The Baker’s Wife, Maria from West Side Story, If I Loved You from Carousel, Till There Was You from The Music Man, and Edelweiss from The Sound of Music.

Oh — and let’s throw in One Day More from Les Misérables for good measure!

Is there a dream role or musical you’d love to do?

Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. That one’s been calling to me for a long time.

What excites you most about performing at Crooners?

I’ve had my eye on Crooners for a while now — it strikes the perfect balance between cabaret, jazz, and theater. I love venues where storytelling and musicianship really come together, and Crooners reminds me a lot of 54 Below in New York, which was a special artistic home for me. I’m excited to bring that same intimate, electric vibe to the stage here.

What do you hope the audience walks away with?

I hope they leave feeling that beautiful, eerie kind of nostalgia — like the stage itself is still echoing with stories. Ghost Light Cabaret is all about honoring those theatrical ghosts and timeless melodies. I want the audience to have fun, embrace the drama, and maybe feel just a little haunted in the best way.

Any favorite local spots when you're in town?

For food, I love Hai Hai and The Market at Malcolm Yards.

For drinks and a little speakeasy jazz vibe — Volstead’s Emporium.

And for a night of incredible music, nothing beats the Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestra Hall.

Thank you Andrea for your time! We look forward to your concert!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.