Interview: Adam Bohanan of LIVE AT DAY BLOCK BREWING at Day Block Brewing Company

Adam is a Minneapolis-based singer and songwriter with deep musical roots stretching across the country. Whether he's performing in New York City, Nashville, New Orleans, or on the road, he brings a blend of soul, jazz, funk, and R&B to every stage. His sound is shaped by legends like Stevie Wonder, D’Angelo, Donny Hathaway, Sam Cooke, and Marvin Gaye.

In 2024, Adam made it to the semi-finals of The Voice Season 26 as a member of Team Reba. He stood out for his gritty, soulful vocals and laid-back charm. Some of his standout performances included covers of “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, “Colors” by Black Pumas, and Chris Stapleton’s “Think I’m in Love with You.”

We chat with Adam about his music and Minnesota!

What inspired you to pursue music?

When I was a young child, I enjoyed music and singing a lot. But I really came into it when I was about 12/13 and I really started singing RnB and Soul music. I think I connected with music to connect with black culture and history. To be closer to my people, having down up mostly focused on my Jewish heritage.



Who were some of your musical influences?

I had a lot of influences. I think Stevie was one of my biggest growing up. I also came into soul like Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye. New artists that I’m loving are Marcus King, Allen Stone, PJ Morton and The Dip





When anyone listens to your music or sees you perform, what do you hope they take away from the experience?

This is a great question! Like anyone who performs and writes music I want people to be moved by what I’ve created. Whether it’s happy, sad, angry, Joyous, incredulous, whatever, I just want people to feel. I want people to see my viewpoint and connect with it to the point of thinking critically about not just me, but the world. That’s why I write deeply personal songs as well as fun and ridiculous ones.



What are some of your local favorite spots?

OMG! Two of my favorite restaurants: I love Hai Hai, the food is incredible, the drinks are fantastic and just like everyone else I love the patio! I also love Nightingale!! Truly incredible spot! Love those smoked olives. For coffee I have to shout out Mosaic in uptown. Great owner operated spot with incredible coffee!! Lastly, I love Green Room. My friend Tanner Montegue is the owner. The venue is music forward focusing on growing music profiles of local and up and coming artists and building community.

Thank you Adam for your time! For more ticket and information about his concert this Friday, please click the ticket link below.

To follow Adams journey, please visit his website here.

All photos are credit to Loren Bunjes