HOLD YOUR HAND TWIN CITIES by James A. Rocco

Since mid-March, many of us regular theatre-goers have been feeling pretty low without Twin Cities stages fulfilling our theatre habits. Sure, we've enjoyed Sondheim's birthday concert and other efforts by our faves online. But the locals are also doing some entertainment for the digital age, thankfully.

The latest of which was provided by performer, director, writer and theatrical consultant James A. Rocco, who's sheltering at home in the Twin Cities.

"Four weeks ago, I sent a message saying:

'Let's make a video and prove that nothing can stop us from doing what we do. Get out your iPhone or video camera and sing, dance, juggle or goof around to as much or as little of the attached song,'" he said. This message was received and actors and singers from the area jumped at a chance to participate.

"I also asked everyone to pass the message along to anyone who might want to participate," he said. "I received 46 videos and spent the next four weeks cobbling this together. As I worked on it, it became a labor of love and a tribute."

Watch this video and consider supporting your favorite arts organizations, as well as our front-line workers during this COVID-19 Stay-at-Home period. And know that our beloved theatre artists are at home preparing to get back on stages whenever that can happen.

Rocco said, "So here's a video of a bunch of Twin Cities Theatre Artists doing what we do and proving that #NothingCanStopLiveTheatre!"

HOLD YOUR HAND - TWIN CITIES Compiled by James A. Rocco and featuring (in "new" alphabetical order): Abby Magalee, Adalena Berg, Adam Rousar, Aja Parham, Aleks Knezevich, Amondo Dickerson, Andrea Wollenberg, Andrew Akira Niemi, Ann Michels, Audrey Akane Niemi, Ben Bakken, Bennett Liestman, Brianna Graham (Bri), Brittany D. Parker, Cat Brindisi, David Darrow, Dennis Curley, Eric "Pogi" Sumangil, Gabrielle Dominique, Grandma Nancy, Greta Grosch, Holly Wick, Janet Trow, Jasmine Dickerson, Jen Maren, Jen Santoro Rotty, Jennifer Eckes, Jessica Fredrickson Knezevich, Jevetta Steele, Jim Robinson, Joel Liestman, Joey Clark, Julianne Mundale, Kelli Foster Warder, Kenyari Jackson, Kersten Rodau (Jack, Paige & Trike), Kym Chambers, Kyrie Jackson, Laurie Flanigan Hegge, Maisie K Twesme, Mario Estab, Maria Stukey, Maura White, Maureen Sherman-Mendez, Max Wojtanowicz, Michelle Myers Berg, Monica Heuser, Paul Fournier, Paul Wick, Peggy O'Connell, Pete Simmons, Rachel Kroog, Randy Schmeling, Raymond Berg, Regina Marie Williams, Reid Harmsen, Rick Shiomi, Seri Johnson, Shannon Pearce, Sharon Bach Kimes, Shelley Quiala, Stephanie Bertumen, Suzie Juul, Tammie Weinfurtner, Tanno Momoko, Tom Wallace, Tonia Hughes Kendrick, Tre Searles, Valerie Wick

Photo: Kersten Rodau and James A. Rocco, courtesy of James A. Rocco





