Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guthrie Theater Produces Qui Nguyen's VIETGONE, Directed By Mina Morita

Launching the theater's milestone season celebratingÂ 60 years of artistic excellence, the raucous, rap-filled memoir play marksÂ the first work byÂ Nguyen at the Guthrie.

Minneapolis / St. Paul News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022 Â 
Guthrie Theater Produces Qui Nguyen's VIETGONE, Directed By Mina Morita

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) has announced the cast and creative team for Vietgone by Qui Nguyen, with original music by Shane Rettig and directed by Mina Morita. Vietgone will play September 10 - October 16, 2022, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage and kick off the theater's celebratory 2022-2023 Season. Single tickets start at $20 for preview performances (September 10-15). All other performances range from $31 to $79. Single and group tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224 (single), 1.877.447.8243 (toll-free), 612.225.6244 (group) or online at guthrietheater.org.

Post-play discussions and accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are available on select dates. For up-to-date information about the theater's health and safety policies, visit www.guthrietheater.org/health.

"The Guthrie Theater is committed to the exploration of groundbreaking contemporary plays alongside enduring texts," said Artistic Director Joseph Haj. "With Qui Nguyen's Vietgone, I'm honored to produce a vital work that we believe will be a thrilling theater event for our community."

Part history play and part memoir, Nguyen's irreverent, whip-smart comedy uses flashbacks and bursts of rap music to share a human-centered view of the Vietnam War and its aftermath. When Saigon falls in 1975, Vietnamese refugees Quang (Hyunmin Rhee) and Tong (Emjoy Gavino) find themselves living in the land of "cheeseburgers, waffle fries and cholesterol" (aka America) - an intoxicating adventure that leads them to question their futures, both together and in their new country.

The cast of Vietgone features Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Tong/Ensemble, Rebecca Hirota (Guthrie: debut) as Thu/Huong/Ensemble, Hyunmin Rhee (Guthrie: debut) as Quang, Eric Sharp as Nhan/Khue/Ensemble (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, As You Like It) and Viet Vo (Guthrie: debut) as Playwright/Bobby/Giai/Ensemble.

The creative team for Vietgone includes Qui Nguyen (Playwright), Shane Rettig (Original Music), Mina Morita (Director), Lex Liang (Scenic Designer), Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Masha Tsimring (Lighting Designer), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Designer/Composer), Nicholas Hussong (Projection Designer), Oscar Pagnaroth Un (Rap Consultant), Anna J. Crace (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Vocal Coach), Darrius Strong (Movement Director), Aaron Preusse (Fight Director), Anh-Thu Pham (Cultural Consultant), Alessandra Bongiardina (Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Lori Lundquist (Stage Manager), Kathryn Sam Houkom (Assistant Stage Manager) and Emma Y. Lai (Assistant Director).

Qui Nguyen (Playwright) is a playwright, television/film writer and co-founder of the Obie Award-winning Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company in New York City. Known for his innovative use of pop culture, stage violence, puppetry and multimedia, Nguyen's numerous and eclectic plays include Vietgone, Poor Yella Rednecks (a follow-up to Vietgone), the Dungeons & Dragons comedy She Kills Monsters, the action comedy Six Rounds of Vengeance, the action drama Soul Samurai and the Shakespearean zombie comedy Living Dead in Denmark. He has also written for Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios. In 2016, Nguyen received the Steinberg New Play Award for Vietgone and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program for "Peg + Cat." Learn more at www.quinguyen.com.

Mina Morita (Director) is the Artistic Director of Crowded Fire Theater in San Francisco, California, and a celebrated director of new plays who has worked at Yale Repertory Theatre, Berkeley Rep, Magic Theatre, Center REPertory Company, A.C.T., Campo Santo, Shotgun Players, Playwrights Foundation, TheatreFirst, Ferocious Lotus, Bay Area Children's Theatre and Berkeley Playhouse. She received a Theatre Bay Area Award for Outstanding Direction of a Musical in 2014, plus a nomination for Outstanding Direction of a Play in 2017 and a Shellie Award for Best Director in 2018. Previously, she served as Artistic Associate at Berkeley Rep and its center for the creation and development of new work, The Ground Floor. In 2016, Theatre Bay Area awarded Morita the 40@40 distinction for her impact on Bay Area theater. She was also honored to share her story on TEDx and be chosen as one of the illustrious YBCA 100. Learn more at www.minamorita.com.

Related Events

Relaxed Performance - Sunday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m.

A relaxed performance is intended to be sensitive to and accepting of any audience member who may benefit from a more relaxed environment. They are intentionally modified to accommodate patrons with sensory and vestibular sensitivities, anxiety, dementia, autism spectrum disorders, learning differences and/or other challenges attending the theater. Single tickets to the relaxed performance of Vietgone are $29 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 612.377.2224. For more information, visit www.guthrietheater.org/relaxed.





More Hot Stories For You


Theater Mu Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring Four World PremieresTheater Mu Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring Four World Premieres
August 22, 2022

To celebrate 30 years of Theater Mu, its 2022/23 seasonâ€”dubbed the Pearl Anniversary seasonâ€”will feature four world premieres and a conference honoring Asian American theater luminaries.Â 
Theater LattÃ© Da To Host Panel Discussion With Original Broadway Company Members Of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGTheater LattÃ© Da To Host Panel Discussion With Original Broadway Company Members Of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
August 18, 2022

Theater LattÃ© Da (Peter Rothstein, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Managing Director) today announces a special online panel discussionâ€“Our Time: In Conversation with Original Broadway Company Members of Merrily We Roll Alongâ€“with original Broadway cast and artistic team members of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's 1981 musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG.Â 
Theater LattÃ© Da Announces Cast For Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGTheater LattÃ© Da Announces Cast For Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
August 18, 2022

Theater LattÃ© Da (Peter Rothstein, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Managing Director) has announced the cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, the cult classic with music and lyrics by the acclaimed composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth.
Children's Theatre Company's Academic Year Classes Now On SaleChildren's Theatre Company's Academic Year Classes Now On Sale
August 15, 2022

Children's Theatre Company has announced a new slate of Theatre Arts Training academic classes are now on sale. The school year will include a mix of studio classes for all ages, abilities, and interests, a new Theatre Arts Training Academy for advanced students, Institute for pre-professional students, Release Day Camps, and a Student Seminar Series. Parents can sign their children up for fall, winter, and spring offerings now.
Tickets On Sale Now for AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL World Premiere & More at Children's Theatre CompanyTickets On Sale Now for AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL World Premiere & More at Children's Theatre Company
August 11, 2022

Single tickets are now on sale for Childrenâ€™s Theatre Company's 2022 â€“ 2023 Season featuring the world premiere of An American Tail the Musical with book and lyrics by Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit) with music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success).