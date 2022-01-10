Guthrie Theater Announces Schedule Changes to 2021-2022 Season

The Guthrie Theater today announced changes to its 2021-2022 Season performance calendar amid ongoing challenges and concerns due to COVID-19.

With recent COVID-19 cases among vaccinated members of the A Raisin in the Sun company and the state of Minnesota's surge of infections related to the omicron variant, the Guthrie has decided to postpone Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, which was scheduled to begin January 12, 2022. A Raisin in the Sun is now expected to open in late spring 2022; official dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Guthrie's production of Destiny of Desire by critically acclaimed playwright Karen ZacarÃ­as (Native Gardens), directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, was slated to run on the McGuire Proscenium Stage April 30 - June 5, 2022, in advance of a commercially produced Broadway run. Given the wave of performance cancellations across the country due to COVID-19, multiple Destiny of Desire artists are now facing delayed projects at other theaters, prompting scheduling conflicts. As a result, the Guthrie has canceled its production.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, "The ongoing effects of the pandemic in our industry cannot be overstated, and despite taking every available precaution, the omicron variant has proven extremely difficult to navigate within a production schedule we outlined many months ago." He added, "Given that health experts predict the COVID-19 surge may not peak in Minnesota until mid-to-late January, we felt it prudent to reconsider our calendar. As difficult as these decisions may be, we stand by them as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our artists, staff and audiences."

Haj continued, "I'd like to express my deep gratitude to Austene Van, who has agreed to return to direct A Raisin in the Sun at the Guthrie this spring, and to the entire cast and crew of A Raisin in the Sun for their beautiful work and deep commitment to this show."

Upcoming productions of Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed by former Guthrie Artistic Director Joe Dowling; Kate Hamill's new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, directed by Meredith McDonough; and Lynn Nottage's Sweat, directed by Tamilla Woodard, are all scheduled to continue as planned.

The Box Office will contact ticket holders for A Raisin in the Sun and Destiny of Desire by email and phone to help manage these changes.

For more information visit: guthrietheater.org