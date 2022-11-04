Duluth Playhouse Presents LITTLE WOMEN The Musical, A Resounding Holiday Favorite

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The production opens December 2 and runs through December 18, 2022 at the NorShor Theatre.

Nov. 04, 2022  

Duluth Playhouse is proud to announce the holiday event of the season, Little Women, The Musical. The production opens December 2 and runs through December 18, 2022 at the NorShor Theatre.

Since premiering on Broadway in 2005, Little Women, The Musical has been praised by critics and audiences for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, this musical follows the adventures of the March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy who are growing up in Civil War America. This timeless, captivating tale is brought to life with glorious songs filled with personal discovery, hope and everlasting love. Bring the entire family and join us at the NorShor Theatre for Duluth's favorite holiday tradition.

The talented cast is led by Alyson Enderle in the role of Jo March, Samantha Barboza as Marmee, and Andrew Hey as Laurie. The rest of the March daughters in the production are Kaitlyn Callahan as Amy March, Caroline Kouma as Meg March, and Abrianna Schmidt in the role of Beth March. Rounding out the cast are Jace LeGarde as Professor Bhaer, Lacy Sauter as Aunt March, Stuart Gordon as Mr. Brooke and Joe Meischner as Mr. Laurence.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Next up on the Main Stage season is The Glass Menagerie, February 3-12, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org.




During the pandemic, arts organizations did the difficult pivot from their usual staged, in-person productions to online offerings innumerable times – but how many times have they spun the opposite way? Ballet Co.Laboratory, whose mission pushes the envelope of the classical art form, takes their original sparkling holiday production The Snow Queen from screen to stage this winter.
Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season continues with a Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as part of The Cowles Center's inaugural Fall Forward Festival, a series of shared evenings highlighting the vibrancy of the Twin Cities dance scene. Performances are November 19 at 7:30pm & November 20 at 2:00pm.
In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, the Native American Community Development Institute (NACDI), All My Relations Arts and Hennepin Theatre Trust have announced and will welcome the recipients of the We Are Still Here artists cohort for 2022-2023.

