DRUMLine Live Comes to the Ordway

This Friday, the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will present DRUMLine Live to a sold-out crowd in Saint Paul. Following the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition, the Feb. 21 concert will include choreographed routines, drum riffs and tributes to some of the greatest musical artists – including Minnesota’s very own Prince.

At the performance, the Ordway will also recognize Robin Hickman-Winfield — a visionary leader, media producer and proud graduate of Howard University — for her impact on the organization. Robin served as an organizational strategist at the Ordway from 2005 to 2022, where she founded Taking Our Place Centerstage (TOPC) in collaboration with the Ordway. TOPC engaged Indigenous peoples and People of Color in the arts and supported local community events, and the legacy lives on through the Ordway’s multi-disciplinary programming and community impact work.

“DRUMLine Live will be an unforgettable night of community coming together for music, movement and pure joy,” said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. “It is also a fitting opportunity to recognize the incomparable Robin Hickman-Winfield. Her leadership, vision and drive to deepen the Ordway’s relationships and creative programming continues to echo throughout our work as an organization each day.”

DRUMLine Live is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience, blending hip-hop, pop, American soul, gospel, jazz and more. The group has been featured in several notable programs alongside superstars like Beyoncé and Shaq.

