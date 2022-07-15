Curtain Rises On CONFETTI Circus Juventas' Summer Show, July 29- August 14

Circus Juventas' spectacular summer production, Confetti, follows a troupe of young circus performers on a mystical journey through iconic moments in circus history.

The show performs at the air-conditioned, permanent big top, 1270 Montreal Ave, Saint Paul, from July 29 to August 14 for 16 breathtaking performances.

The Sunday matinee, 1 p.m., July 31, will have an ASL/AD interpreter. Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 27 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $25 to $50. This year, tickets will be sold exclusively online through ShoWare.

Masks will be optional; the Circus Juventas venue hosts a large, open arena with a ventilation system and updated HEPA air filters. www.circusjuventas.org