Cowles Center is Postponing Spring Performances

The Cowles Center Directors Collaborative has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

With the health risk posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and keeping with Governor Tim Waltz's earlier statement, The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts is postponing all scheduled Spring 2020 performances, including today, March 13. The Cowles is working with our season partners, who are all dedicated to reschedule for new show dates in 2020, and we will update ticket buyers via email as dates become solidified. Tickets will be transferable.

Our greatest concern to keep our staff, collaborating artists, and our audiences & their families safe and healthy. We also acknowledge that many studios are currently unavailable to working artists. As a leading performing arts center in Minnesota, we pride ourselves in bringing our patrons high-quality performances and want to allow our partners the space and time to create the work that best reflects their talents. We want to thank our company partners for working with administration so quickly put together a new performance plan. i??

Be well,

The Cowles Directors Collaborative

Joseph Bingham, Jessi Fett, & Kate Tucker





