Collide Theatrical Announces Cast for WONDERLAND

Created by Collide Artistic Director Regina Peluso, the production features some of the Twin Cities top dance theater talents.

Mar. 18, 2021  

Collide Theatrical will present "WonderLand" May 15-30, 2021, outside of the James J. Hill House.

This steampunk dance theater spin-off of Alice in Wonderland takes place at WonderLand, a premier mental institution run by Dr. Andrew Knight. Dr. Knight has the difficult task of treating a man who refers to himself as a White Rabbit who suffers from a severe anxiety disorder, a young woman named Alice with body dysmorphia, and a Queen figure suffering from narcissistic rage.

But as the doctor digs deeply into the causes and roots of their disorders he begins to ask: what does normal really mean?

Collide tells this story using its signature blend of high-energy dance styles set to a modern pop-rock soundtrack.

The dance theater experience, created to suit safety requirements of COVID-19, will take the audience on a 70-minute ride into a compelling story of friendship and acceptance in an effort to ease the stigma attached to mental illness.

Created by Collide Artistic Director Regina Peluso, the production features some of the Twin Cities top dance theater talents including Rush Benson, Renee Guittar, Brian Bose, Miranda Shaughnessy, Heather Brockman, and Jarod Boltjes. With voiceover by Ryan Colbert and music mixing by Andrew Hill.

For tickets visit www.collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903.


