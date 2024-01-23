Children's Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team For BABBLE LAB

Babble Lab runs March 19-April 14, 2024, in the Cargill Stage.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is thrilled to announce the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Babble Lab, which will run from March 9-April 14, 2024 in the Cargill Stage. Opening is Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Conceived, written, and performed by CTC Company Member Autumn Ness, the World Premiere of Babble Lab will be directed by Sarah Agnew

“I am so excited that with the world premiere of Babble Lab I get to return to performing for my favorite audience, the pre-schoolers,” said playwright and performer Autumn Ness. “This play is about discovering the power of your own voice, and learning to be fearless in using it. I want every preschooler that sees our show to find their own magical, musical, courageous, EPIC voice!”

“It is truly a thrill to bring to the stage Autumn Ness’s exploration of sound, language, science, discovery and the celebration of the curious spirit,” said CTC Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. “Autumn has been a fearless and wonderfully inventive creator and this piece is sure to spark imagination, the joys of scientific exploration and the love of discovering new worlds. We can’t wait to share this delightful, totally original new piece with you.”
 

Sarah Agnew, Director of Babble Lab, said “I am so pleased to know that this wonderfully weird piece that Autumn has created, a convergence of Da-Da art esthetics and preschoolers, with Autumn at the helm, will be the first theatrical experience for many of our audience members. Lucky them!”
 

Strap on your safety goggles and clean out your ears! When an experiment unexpectedly goes awry, a concoction of sneaky, sprightly L E T T E R S takes over a weird and wondrous science lab. Watch them jump into jars, spring from drawers, bounce around the room, and even play hide-and-seek as our scientist makes her surprising findings: Bluku terullala blaulala loooo! Rakete bee bee? Rekate bee zee! Enjoy the blubbering and blibbering exploration of spoken blurbbles as they spring forth in this one-of-a-kind laboratory. The World Premiere of Babble Lab is created with early learners in mind.
 

Babble Lab is a Children’s Theatre Company and Alliance Theatre World Premiere Co-production.
 

Babble Lab is made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and a joint grant to Autumn Ness and Children’s Theatre Company from Theatre Communications Group and the William and Eva Fox Foundation. 

Babble Lab runs March 19-April 14, 2024, in the Cargill Stage. This show is best enjoyed by audiences 0-105! Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/babblelab or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Tickets are $17 for kids and $26 for adults. 
 

Babble Lab will be performed by Autumn Ness* as The Scientist.
 

In addition to Autumn Ness and Sarah Agnew, the Creative Team and Production Staff for Babble Lab includes Michael Sommers (Scenic Designer), Annie Cady (Costume Designer), Wu Chen Khoo (Lighting Designer), Katharine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Jorge Cousineau (Projection Designer), Craig Gottschalk (Associate Projection Designer), and Stacy McIntosh* (Stage Manager). 

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.




