Children's Theatre Company Presents CORDUROY

Corduroy will play from February 14 – April 2, 2023 at CTC’s UnitedHealth Group Stage.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the cast and creative team for the return engagement of Corduroy, following the 2018 World Premiere production. Adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser, and directed by CTC's Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius, Corduroy is based on the classic children's books Corduroy and A Pocket for Corduroy by Don Freeman.

Join the beloved teddy bear as he takes a rollicking ride up the escalator and begins a delightfully destructive romp through every section of the department store. Will he find his button at the top of a teetering store display? Will Lisa ever get to bring him home, or will the bumbling security guard catch him first? Where, oh where, is Corduroy's BUTTON?

Corduroy will play from February 14 - April 2, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, February 18 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/corduroy or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

"Corduroy, with its title character's quest for his missing button, is the story of a little toy bear's very real need to find a 'Friend' and a place to call home, along with that of a little girl's corresponding need to bring that bear home-as a Friend," says Playwright Barry Kornhauser. "I'm absolutely delighted that this little adaptation of that story has found a home once again with all of its 'Friends' at Children's Theatre Company where the play was first nurtured and produced. It is always a gift and a joy to work with Peter [Brosius] and his brilliant and passionate team as they bring classic children's literature to life so vividly, so imaginatively, and so lovingly. Corduroy may have lost a button, but Corduroy has found its way back to the CTC stage, and for that I am 'beary' grateful."

"It is such a joy to bring Corduroy to our stage," said Corduroy Director and CTC Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "This is a story that touches our hearts and has us rolling in laughter. Barry Kornhauser has brought his brilliant comic mind to this adaptation and created a truly delightful play of friendship, persistence and determination and what it means to never give up on your dreams . Corduroy inspires us all with his heart and his hope and we can't wait to share it with you."

The Adult Cast of Corduroy features longtime CTC Company Member Autumn Ness* as Nighttime Security Guard, former CTC Performing Apprentice Alexcia Thompson* as Lisa's Mother, and longtime CTC Company Member Dean Holt* as Corduroy.

The Student Cast of Corduroy features Ayla Porter as Lisa, and Luciana Mayer and Hugo Mullaney as Mannequins.

The Understudies for Corduroy (in alphabetical order) include: Truman Bednar as U/S Mannequin, Mathias Brinda as U/S Lisa, Erin Nicole Farste as U/S Mother, Taj Ruler as U/S Corduroy and U/S Nighttime Security Guard, and Harriet Spencer as U/S Mannequin.

In addition to Mr. Kornhauser and Mr. Brosius, the Creative Team and Production Staff for Corduroy includes Torry Bend (Scenic Designer), Trevor Bowen (Costume Designer), Craig Gottschalk (Lighting Designer), Andrew Vance (Assistant Lighting Designer), Victor Zupanc (Composer and Sound Designer), Nate Stanger* (Stage Manager), Jiccarra N. Hollman (Assistant Stage Manager), and Phenix Rock (Stage Management Fellow).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.




