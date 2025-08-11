Cast and Creative Team Revealed For Running Errands’ ONLY UGLY GUYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Running Errands has announced the cast and creative team for its new production of Only Ugly Guys, playing September 12–27, 2025, at Gremlin Theatre. Previews begin Thursday, September 11.

Written by Kurt Engh, the play returns after a critically acclaimed 2024 premiere at Open Eye Theatre, offering a sharply modern exploration of relationships in an algorithm-driven, noncommittal culture.

Told through four short stories from the unreliable perspectives of each character, Only Ugly Guys places audiences in the role of voyeur, confidante, enabler, and friend. Themes of love bombing, ghosting, protection, and liberation intertwine in a fast-moving theatrical experiment on the nature of modern romance. The production builds on four years of development, with Engh aiming to expand the scope of queer storytelling beyond the familiar “coming out” or tragedy narratives.

“The interests of queer audiences are at the forefront of this project,” says Engh. “Artists typically write about queer birth or death, yet there’s a lifetime in between. This play advances the lineage of queer storytelling by complicating characters, relationships, and situations that are often viewed through rose-colored glasses.”

The work was praised in its debut as “funny, clever, inventive, and very modern” by Cherry & Spoon, while The Minnesota Daily called it “incredibly clever and surprisingly relatable.” Audience responses hailed it as “S-tier” theater—“deliciously messy and true” and “equally hilarious, moving, and relevant.”

Performance Schedule

Only Ugly Guys runs September 12–27, 2025, at Gremlin Theatre (550 Vandalia Street, Suite 177, St. Paul, MN). Performances are Thursday–Saturday evenings, with select matinees. Tickets will be available via Gremlin Theatre’s website.