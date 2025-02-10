Cast Set for THE BIRDS, to be Presented at TheatreX This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreX has revealed the cast for The Birds by Conor McPherson, from the classic story by Daphne Du Maurier, at The Hive Collaborative in St. Paul, April 11-27, 2025.

Set amidst a global crisis in which birds turn on humanity en masse, The Birds follows strangers who band together for shelter and protection. As suspicion and paranoia take hold, the lines are blurred between ally and threat. Daphne Du Maurier's short story, also the basis for Alfred Hitchcock's classic film, is boldly adapted by McPherson in this gripping and unsettling look at human relationships in the face of societal collapse.

The production features Kari Elizabeth Godfrey, Tim Reddy, Ankita Ashrit, and Jon Stentz and will be directed by Joe Hendren.

"Audiences who are familiar with our work at TheatreX are likely used to seeing us perform in nontraditional performance spaces such as our productions at the James J. Hill House or last year's performance of Frost/Nixon in a historic courtroom at Landmark Center," said TheatreX Artistic Director Joe Hendren. "It's been a while since we've performed in an actual theatre and we're very excited to be staging this show at The Hive Collaborative. It's an incredibly intimate venue and is the perfect space to immerse the audience in the world of The Birds.

Performances of The Birds will take place at The Hive Collaborative, 677 Hamline Ave. N. in St. Paul, MN Apr. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 7:30pm and Apr. 13 and 27 at 2pm. Tickets are available for $35.88 for adults and $30.75 for seniors (65+) and students (including all fees). Group rates available.

