Cast Set for DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

History Theatre has revealed the cast of the world premiere of DON'T MISS DORIS HINES, a powerful new play with music that brings the remarkable story of jazz singer Doris Hines to the stage. Written by TyLie Shider and directed by Vanessa Brooke Agnes, the production will run September 18 to October 12, 2025. All tickets on sale now!

Hines, a talented nightclub singer, moved to Minneapolis in 1963, navigating the challenges of a troubled marriage while working hard to build her musical career and raise six kids in the post-World War II era. The play's title is inspired by a legendary quote, reportedly from Nat King Cole to Ella Fitzgerald: "Do NOT miss Doris Hines!"

"I was originally commissioned to write a story about Grammy award winner Gary Hines and the inception of his group Sounds of Blackness at Macalester College," said playwright TyLie Shider "But after a series of interviews with Gary, I was drawn to his mother's story, and with his blessing, I decided to shed light on Doris' relatively unsung narrative"

Referred to as "The Satin Doll" this Twin Cities jazz singer shared stages with Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Harry Belafonte, and more. She performed locally at the Ordway, Penumbra, and Twin Cities nightspots including Big Al's and The Manor. She also toured and performed in Japan, Australia and throughout the United States.

Director Vanessa Brooke Agnes describes the play with music as "a powerful, poetic celebration of story, song, and Black brilliance. Audiences will get to know the joy, complexity and heart of a woman who balanced motherhood and the spotlight in times of war and great change. It's an honor to bring Doris' rich legacy to life onstage and remind us all how art can be both resistance and refuge.

The cast features Neal Beckman (HT: The Boy Wonder, God Gir), Comfort Dolo as Doris Hines in her History Theatre debut, Darius Dotch (HT: Behind the Sun, A Civil War Christmas, The Lombardi, Not In Our Neighborhood, Parks, Diesel Heart), Ashawnti Sakina Ford (HT: A Crack In The Sky, Teen Idol), and Charlotte McDaniel (HT: Whoa, Nellie! The Outlaw King of the Wild Middle West). Understudies include Feyintoluwa (Tolu) Ekisola, Peyton Dixon*, Charlotte McDaniel, and Nick Wolf.

The creative team includes TyLie Shider (Playwright), Vanessa Brooke Agnes (Director), Aaron Vandanacker (Music Director), Ursula K. Bowden (Scenic Designer), Meghan Kent (Costume Designer), Bill Healey (Lighting Designer), Kirby Moore (Properties Designer), Charlotte Deranek (Sound Designer), Leslie Ritenour (Video Designer), Annie Enneking (Intimacy and Fight Coordinator), Laura Topham (Stage Manager), and Gianna Haseman (Assistant Stage Manager).

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES kicks off History Theatre's 2025-26 season, which focuses on untold stories from Minnesota and the American experience. The production promises to be a moving tribute to a pioneering artist whose talent enchanted audiences and the power of legacy.