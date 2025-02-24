COME FROM AWAY Soars To The Ordway Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will present the critically acclaimed musical, Come From Away, from March 5-8, 2025. The production is returning to the Ordway after a highly successful run in June 2024.

“Ordway audiences fell in love with this beautiful musical last summer,” says Chris Harrington, President and CEO of the Ordway. “This show speaks to the importance of kindness and is a testament to the incredible power of music and storytelling to bring people together.”

Broadway's Come From Away takes audiences into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers after the 9/11 attacks and a small town in Newfoundland, Canada, that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

The 24-25 touring production of Come From Away features John Anker Bow, Kathleen Cameron, Ryaan Farhadi, Richard Chaz Gomez, Jordan Hayakawa, Andrew Hendrick, Kaitlyn Jackson, Kristin Litzenberg, Tyler Olshansky-Bailon, Erich Schroeder, Hannah-Kathryn Wall, Andre Williams, Nick Berke, K. Bernice, Jordan Diggory, Brooke Melton, Sierra Naomi and Justin Phillips.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

Tickets for Come From Away are available now at Ordway.org or by contacting the ticket office at 651-224-4222.

Comments