CHARLOTTE'S WEB to be Presented at Stages Theatre Company

This fall, Stages Theatre Company is inviting families to experience the timeless magic of Charlotte's Web, running September 26 through October 26, 2025, on the Mainstage. Adapted by Joseph Robinette from E.B. White's cherished novel, this heartfelt production will be directed by Anna Crace and is recommended for all ages.

Some Pig. Humble. Radiant. These iconic words leap from page to stage in a moving production that celebrates the power of friendship, the beauty of kindness, and the circle of life. When runt piglet Wilbur finds himself in danger, it is Charlotte, a wise and selfless spider, who saves him through her extraordinary gifts. Together, they remind audiences that the bonds we share can change everything.

In a fresh and imaginative twist, Charlotte will appear high above the stage as an aerialist, spinning her web with breathtaking grace. The role is brought to life by Evie Digirolamo, a Twin Cities-based actor and aerialist whose artistry adds stunning dimension to the beloved spider. Her gravity-defying performance blends physical strength and elegance, making each of Charlotte's words in the web feel truly magical.

"Charlotte's Web has touched countless hearts as a story about loyalty, courage, and love," said Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett. "We are thrilled to bring this classic to life in a way that both honors E.B. White's vision and offers audiences something new and truly spectacular."

The production runs approximately 60 minutes and offers an accessible and engaging theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.