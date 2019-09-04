Bucket Brigade Addresses Anxiety And Fear In BIG LITTLE MONSTER A Musical For All Ages

Bucket Brigade addresses anxiety and fear in their new monster musical for all ages



Bucket Brigade kicks off its sixth season at Art House North in Saint Paul with a brand new musical, Big, Little Monster, a monstrously fun and surprisingly moving show that reveals that all monsters are secretly scared. Book writer, lyricist and performer Jeremiah Gamble says, "It feels like everyone is dealing with anxiety and fear these days. I wanted to write a show that encouraged all of us who struggle with fear and anxiety that we're not alone. I've found that even that simple reminder can provide just enough courage to help me face the fear and do the thing anyway."



Jeremiah is collaborating with composer Noah Riemer, also known as Duke Otherwise, a singer-songwriter from Madison who specializes in whimsical, clever and silly kids' music. Jeremiah says, "Our family has been huge fans of Noah's music ever since our three kids were teeny tiny. His music is delightful, full of joy and deliciously quirky. It's been a secret hope of mine to create something with him. And when I got the idea for this show, I thought, 'Noah's music would be a perfect fit!'"



Noah says, "When Jeremiah first approached me about composing music for this, I was excited to compose a whole slew of Monster songs. Then when I found out these monsters were complex creatures full of insecurities, fears and self-doubt, I was all the more eager to begin. It's not just snarls and growls and words that rhyme with scary- there's something in this story that will resonate with us all."



Joining Jeremiah onstage is singer/actor Daniel Greco and musicians Chris Erickson and Brian Lenz, who make up the Monster Band. Jeremiah and Daniel each play multiple monstery characters and will invite the audience to help bring the story to life with some fun participatory moments- like reciting the Pledge of Monstrosity and learning the actions to the song, Jump Scare.



Big, Little Monster playfully pulls back the curtain on the world of monsters. All humans know that monsters are scary, but a lesser-known fact is that monsters are never, EVER scared. Then why is Jr. Monster afraid for his first day of Fright School? And can he find the courage to dare what no monster has ever dared?



Fridays and Saturdays, September 27th-October 12th at Art House North, 793 Armstrong Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55102. Showtimes are 7pm. Additional performances Saturday, October 5th and Saturday October 12th at 3pm, and Pay-As-You're-Able Monday, October 7th at 7pm. Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Students/Seniors, $12 Kids 12 and under. $5 off opening weekend. At www.bucketbrigadetheater.com or 800.838.3006





