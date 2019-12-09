BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Update: NEWSIES - Ashland Productions Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul:

Best Actor in a Musical

Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 13%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - BIG FISH - Eagan Community Theatre 11%

Alex Johnson - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 9%

Best Actor in a Play

Zach Schnitzer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre 33%

Brian Cern - POPULATION 485 - The Phipps Center for the Arts 9%

Avi Aharoni - OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Wandering Jew Productions 7%

Best Actress in a Musical

Abi Lampert - ANNIE - Ashland Productions 16%

Sofia Salmela - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre Company 8%

Stacey Dolan - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 7%

Best Actress in a Play

Stacia Rice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre 17%

Becca Hart - THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 10%

Naomi Cranston Haag - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Fearless Productions 8%

Best Choreographer

Emily Nies, Dylan Rugh, & Jack Scharrer - CATS - Ashland Productions 18%

Meg Gronau - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 17%

Megan Kelly Hubbell - BIG FISH - Eagan Community Theatre 11%

Best Community Theater Company

Ashland Productions 36%

Eagan Community Theatre 13%

Morris Park Players 13%

Best Costume Design

Meredith Arbuckle - CATS - Ashland Productions 25%

Meredith Arbuckle - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 13%

Jennifer Schultz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Morris Park Players 10%

Best Director of a Musical

Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 25%

Peter Brosius - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre Company 13%

Kyle Schwartz - ANNIE - Ashland Productions 9%

Best Director of a Play

Sarah Rasmussen - THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 17%

James Ehlenz - ZELDA THE HERO OF FRINGE - Albino Squirrel Productions 15%

Collin Geraghty - POPULATION 485 - The Phipps Center for the Arts 15%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 17%

CATS - Ashland Productions 12%

42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 11%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 15%

POPULATION 485 - The Phipps Center for the Arts 14%

ZELDA THE HERO OF FRINGE - Albino Squirrel Productions 14%

Best Lighting Design

Steve Dunlop - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Morris Park Players 16%

Mike Baldassari - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 13%

Renee Chizek - BIG FISH - St Matthew Community Theater 12%

Best Musical

NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 24%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre Company 17%

BIG FISH - Eagan Community Theatre 9%

Best Musical Direction

Kim Bannwarth - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 30%

Jim Cox - BIG FISH - Eagan Community Theatre 15%

Andrew Cooke - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 8%

Best Original/New Work

THE HOBBIT - Children's Theatre Company 20%

ZELDA THE HERO OF FRINGE - Albino Squirrel Productions 13%

THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 9%

Best Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre 23%

METAMORPHOSES - Guthrie Theater 16%

THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 10%

Best Professional Theater Company

Children's Theatre Company 17%

Guthrie Theater 17%

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 16%

Best Set Design

Jim Davis - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 29%

Shy Iverson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR - Ashland Productions 13%

Nayna Ramey - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 10%

Best Sound Design

Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 44%

Russ Haynes - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 14%

John Shivers - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 10%

