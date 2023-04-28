Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Company Swings CARMEN Into Roaring Twenties With Jazzy Reimagination

Swing dance will go en pointe with this playful yet fiery twist on an opera classic.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Ballet Company Swings CARMEN Into Roaring Twenties With Jazzy Reimagination

Ballet Co.Laboratory swings back to the Roaring Twenties to close out their 5th Anniversary Season with a bang. Carmen, one of the most well-known operas of all time, takes a leap into modernism with Ballet Co.Laboratory's Carmen in the 1920s, on stage May 19-21 at E.M Pearson Theatre (Concordia University campus).

Swing dance will go en pointe with this playful yet fiery twist on an opera classic. Instead of taking place in 1820s Spain as in the opera, Ballet Co.Laboratory's rendition will be set in New York City during the Jazz Age. Accompanied by a live jazz ensemble to a fresh arrangement of Georges Bizet's bold score, choreographer Zoé Emilie Henrot's take on Carmen's journey of fated love bristles with excitement, danger, and destiny - and a fearlessly feminist perspective.

Ballet Co.Laboratory's reimagination of Carmen places the narratives of its female characters center stage. "Most often, Carmen's story is told from her love interests' point of view. I wanted to give Carmen and all the other women a chance to tell their own stories," shares Artistic Director and Choreographer Zoé Emilie Henrot. Henrot's production intentionally shows the differentiation in class structure between all of the characters, as disparity between social classes was one of the defining contradictions of the Prosperity Decade. Solo moments for different characters provide backstory and depth to their identities.

Although Ballet Co.Laboratory's characters will have slightly different names and occupations than the original tale, opera lovers will recognize their unique desires and flaws. Don José becomes Donny, a gangster, and Escamillo becomes Eddy, a famous baseball player. Carmen's tenacity is on full display against the motivations of these love interests, whose failings eventually spell disaster for the protagonist. Dancer Rosa Prigan, who will dance the role of Carmen, reflects, "We often think of Carmen in one way - as a temptress - but there is more to her than meets the eye. I think it is our challenge to look closer to discover that she, like the rest of us, wants the freedom to make her own choices and mistakes."

While the professional dancers of Ballet Co.Laboratory are accustomed to reimagining the classics, putting the art of swing dance on pointe was a new challenge, one that Henrot says the dancers embraced. Social dance aficionados adept in Prohibition era moves will recognize the Charleston in many of its various forms and partnered swing movements, especially in the second act's speakeasy scene. The speakeasy scene also pays homage to the ways in which queer culture blossomed in 1920s nightlife with a character (Lee - adjacent to Lillas Pastia from the opera) modeled after Marlene Dietrich, a queer icon and gender-bending presence on the silver screen.

To lend ultimate authenticity to the Jazz Age setting, choreographer Zoé Henrot worked with collaborator Richard Erickson to adapt, arrange, and compose a new score for a five-piece jazz ensemble, based on the rich melodic nature of George Bizet's opera. Local swing dance artist Hannah MacKenzie-Margulies also led workshops with the ballet dancers to enhance their exploration into the classic steps and styles of this dance genre.

Audiences will revel in recognizable motifs and new ideas that will have toes tapping and shoulders swaying. The lavish music feels right at home with the flapper era which echoed with the clinking of glasses, the energetic hum of lavish parties, and the smooth sounds of jazz.

It is only fitting that like the Roaring Twenties, (spoiler alert) Carmen in the 1920s ends in tragedy. Destiny may be set for Carmen, but she teaches us to love freely and unconditionally despite it all.

Tickets begin at $30 and are available for purchase online at balletcolaboratory.org/season or by calling the Ballet Co.Laboratory Box Office at 651.313.5967.




Video: First Look at RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE at Stages Theatre Company Photo
Video: First Look at RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE at Stages Theatre Company
Stages Theatre Company will present the world premiere play, Raymie Nightingale. Florida, 1975. A trio of friends embark on a dizzying adventure fraught with humor, poignant revelations, and the Little Miss Florida Tire Competition. Along the way, they discover that compassion can overcome life's biggest obstacles and growing friendships solve life's unanswerable questions. Check out video from the production here!
Interview: Oogie Push of ANTIGONICK at Full Circle Theater Company Photo
Interview: Oogie Push of ANTIGONICK at Full Circle Theater Company
ANTIGONE is an ancient Greek play by Sophokles that depicts Antigone's heroic public defiance of King Kreon's tyrannical rule. This ever relevant play explores themes of love, family, loyalty, and civil disobedience.
Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatres TUCK EVERLASTING TYA Photo
Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
On Friday, April 28 Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre will open TUCK EVERLASTING TYA at the NorShor Theatre. Based on Natalie Babbitt’s best-selling children’s classic, this Theatre for Young Audiences edition of TUCK EVERLASTING is a condensed version of the Broadway musical. With a run time of 70 minutes, this production is great for folks of all ages. Check out production photos here!
Ghoulish Delights Presents THE TOURIST TRAP Next Month Photo
Ghoulish Delights Presents THE TOURIST TRAP Next Month
Ghoulish Delights, the theatre company that specializes in “sophisticated suspense,” will stage a new revised and expanded version of its thrilling 2014 Minnesota Fringe Festival production, The Tourist Trap: A Midwestern Gothic, written and directed by Tim Uren. It will be performed at the Crane Theatre, 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis, from May 5-20.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: First Look at RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE at Stages Theatre CompanyVideo: First Look at RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE at Stages Theatre Company
April 28, 2023

Stages Theatre Company will present the world premiere play, Raymie Nightingale. Florida, 1975. A trio of friends embark on a dizzying adventure fraught with humor, poignant revelations, and the Little Miss Florida Tire Competition. Along the way, they discover that compassion can overcome life's biggest obstacles and growing friendships solve life's unanswerable questions. Check out video from the production here!
Minnesota Orchestra Presents World Premiere Of BREA(D)THMinnesota Orchestra Presents World Premiere Of BREA(D)TH
April 28, 2023

 Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the Minnesota Orchestra approached nationally renowned composer Carlos Simon to commission a new work that would honor the ongoing struggle for racial justice in Minnesota and beyond.
Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYAPhotos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
April 27, 2023

On Friday, April 28 Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre will open TUCK EVERLASTING TYA at the NorShor Theatre. Based on Natalie Babbitt’s best-selling children’s classic, this Theatre for Young Audiences edition of TUCK EVERLASTING is a condensed version of the Broadway musical. With a run time of 70 minutes, this production is great for folks of all ages. Check out production photos here!
Ghoulish Delights Presents THE TOURIST TRAP Next MonthGhoulish Delights Presents THE TOURIST TRAP Next Month
April 26, 2023

Ghoulish Delights, the theatre company that specializes in “sophisticated suspense,” will stage a new revised and expanded version of its thrilling 2014 Minnesota Fringe Festival production, The Tourist Trap: A Midwestern Gothic, written and directed by Tim Uren. It will be performed at the Crane Theatre, 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis, from May 5-20.
Guthrie Theater To Host 60th Anniversary Open HouseGuthrie Theater To Host 60th Anniversary Open House
April 25, 2023

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) announced it will host a 60th Anniversary Open House on Sunday, May 7, marking 60 years to the day that the theater opened in 1963.
share