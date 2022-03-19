BWW Review: THURGOOD at Penumbra

Thurgood, written by George Stevens, Jr. and directed by Lou Bellamy is playing at Penumbra. This production is presented in partnership with Portland Playhouse. Penumbras's mission is to create professional productions that are artistically excellent, thought-provoking, and relevant and illuminates the human condition through the prism of the African American experience.



The story of Thurgood is based on the first Black Justice of the US Supreme Court. Thurgood fought for equality. This one-man play features Lester Purry as Thurgood. Thurgood's historic case that desegregated the public schools in America and has the court face decisions that will shape the future.

This was my first time visiting Penumbra, however, it's a theatre that I have been wanting to attend. I like their mission and the timing of the show is important, especially with everything going on in the world right now. Lester had a great portrayal of Thurgood, and it was fascinating to hear his important story. The intimate performance space set, which included projections on a big screen, and lighting design by Penumbra's talented creative team Vicki Smith (scenic and prop), Casey McNamara (costume), Don Darnutzer (lighting), Justin Ellington (sound), Rasean Davonte Johnson (projections), almost made it feel like I was sitting in on a college lecture. It was very engaging. I would highly recommend seeing Thurgood at Penumbra.

Thurgood runs now through April 10th. For more information, click here