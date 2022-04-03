BWW Review: JELLYS LAST JAM at Theatre Latte Da

Jelly's Last Jam is playing at Theatre Latte Da now through May 8th. Book by George C. Wolfe, Music by Jelly Roll Morton, Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead,

Additional music and musical adaptation by Luther Henderson, Directed and Choreographed by Kelli Foster Warder, Music Supervision by Sanford Moore.

The play is based on Jelly Roll Morton who was one of the earliest jazz musicians in the 20th century to introduce jazz music to the public. It also touches on topics on the African - American experience during that time. The production starts with Morton who is deceased as he looks back on his life. The Chimney Man guides him through difficult points of his life. Morton is born into a wealthy mixed-race family. He sees his younger self, who is rebellious against his upbringing which ends up getting him disowned by his grandmother after she discovers his new lifestyle after meeting Buddy Bolden who is a blues musician.



Morton has to go out on the road and becomes a composer and musician known to be the creator of jazz music. He is disheartened over the loss of his family. He has a problem with racism which ends up hurting his love life as well as his best friend. Later on, Morton is not remembered and the music of jazz continues to grow he deals with sketchy publishers in the music industry and gangsters.

II personally did not know this musical at all. I had heard of it but did not know anything about it including the music. I enjoy going into productions where I do not know anything. I like jazz music and I liked the musical numbers because they were fun and upbeat. The choreography and dances were fun and the set was neat and with the intimate space of the Ritz Theatre, I felt like I was sitting in a jazz lounge. The cast had a ton of energy and matched their characters well. I was so impressed with the singing voices and the chemistry between the characters. I also feel this show is important for today's audience as it brings back jazz music and topics such as racism. It's a show that I would recommend not to be missed!

