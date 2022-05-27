BWW Interview: Chatting with Minnesota Native Scott Willits

Scott Willits is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He attended the Ailey/Fordham program and graduated with his B.F.A. in dance in NYC. He has performed in numerous productions and is currently an ensemble dancer playing Nachum/Yussel and understudies the Fiddler, Avram, and Sasha in Fiddler on the Roof National Tour.

We chat with Scott about theatre and Minnesota!

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatre back?

It has been a joy performing for live audiences. Having the opportunity to be back in theaters again has been rewarding, rejuvenating and good for the soul. There is nothing like it.

What inspired you to pursue a career in performing?

I love performing and grew up dancing in Plymouth, MN. My dance teachers exposed me to many performance experiences and the professional arts world. They attended to me as an artist and helped me discover what I really wanted to do, which was to perform. I was also very athletic and competed in many sports growing up, i.e., baseball, snowboarding, football, etc., but eventually decided I wanted to pursue the performing arts.

Who were your musical influences?

As a young kid, Spice Girls and N'Sync were my favorite groups. As I got older I loved listening to Maroon 5, The Fray, Gavin DeGraw, and Sigur Rós.

What Minnesota theatres did you participate in?

I performed at The Southern Theater and at The Ritz Theater growing up. I also took acting courses at the Guthrie Theater.

What was the first musical you saw?

The first musical I saw was Movin' Out when I was 12 years old in New York. I still remember some of the powerful scenes and dancing from the show.

What is a favorite musical role/production you've done?

My favorite role has been to play Nachum and Yussel as an ensemble dancer and understudying the Fiddler, Sasha, and Avram in Fiddler on the Roof National Tour.

What is your favorite musical (top favorites)?

My favorite musicals are In the Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, and Fiddler on the Roof. I love the spirit and charisma In the Heights conveys and the music from Dear Evan Hansen. Growing up dancing and working in the dance concert world and being a choreographer myself, I love the dancing in Fiddler on the Roof with choreography by Hofesh Schecter. This musical blends both musical theater and concert world dance, which is a rarity in this industry and has been nothing short of an eye opener for me.

What is your favorite musical song (top favorites)?

"Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen, "On The Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady, and "Wait for It" from Hamilton.

What is your favorite musical song to sing (top favorites)?

My favorite song to sing is "Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen.

What is another role you hope to play?

I hope to combine my dance background with my acting and singing to play a part that encompasses all three vigorously, for example, Jigger from Carousel with choreography by Justin Peck. I would also love to dance for Moulin Rouge.

What are your favorite spots in Minnesota?

My favorite spots are Gold Medal Park next to the Guthrie Theater, downtown Minneapolis with all the fun restaurants and city life. Also, Birch's on the Lake in my hometown of Long Lake, MN.

Thank you Scott for your time!

www.scottwillits.com

Photo by Alexander Diaz