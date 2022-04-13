BWW Interview: Amanda Mai of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Old Log Theatre

Escape to Margaritaville is currently playing at the Old Log Theatre now through August 27, 2022. We had a chance to chat with Amanda Mai who plays Tammy in the show.

How does it feel to be back on stage in front of an audience again and to have live theatre back?

It feels so wonderful to be back after such a long time away. I have been doing theatre regularly since I was 8 years old so having it taken away for nearly two years was very challenging. It felt like a piece of me was missing. Returning to the stage sort of feels like that first 60-degree day we get every March after a long winter when the sun is shining, and you just feel a strong sense of joy and contentment.

How does your role compare to other roles you have played?

Tammy is exactly the type of role I love to play. She is confident, spunky, and clever. Comedic roles are always my favorite so specifically having a character with a passion for puns has been a real treat.

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

The cast, crew, and creative team of this show have been an absolute DREAM to work with since day one. Everybody came in with open hearts and minds, ready to bring their talents to this show. And let me tell you, every single person in this cast is extremely talented. Don't sleep on this ensemble, they will all be stars in this town. It is rare to find a cast that truly clicks on a personal level right from the beginning but we sure did and we all feel so thankful to be on this journey together for the next five months!

Was there anything challenging with the process in developing your character or anything in the production?

I don't want to give too much away, but I had a hard time understanding why a wonderful and confident woman like Tammy would allow herself to stay in a toxic situation with a certain other character. Through discussions with Eric (our director) and some of the other actors, we came up with motivations that made a lot of sense. Specifically, we discussed which relationships bring out the best and most authentic side of Tammy and which relationships bring out the worst in her and I think that really reads to the audience. Having fantastic scene partners like Maureen O'Malley, Sam Stoll, and Max Kile truly make working through these challenges so fun, exciting, and collaborative!

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

I never thought I'd be so excited to sing about cheeseburgers but singing Cheeseburger in Paradise in this show honestly makes me feel like a rock star and I love it.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

That's a tough one because there are so many moments that I love. I'm actually not in this scene, but I love to stand backstage and listen to Margaritaville. It's such a unique number because it comes at a rare melancholy moment in the show but as soon as the audience hears the first couple of chords, you can feel that they know what is coming and they are excited! There is just this palpable energy in the air that you can only truly experience through live performance.

What do you hope the audience takes away when they see the show?

After a really tough two years, I hope audiences can just come and have a good time and forget their troubles for a couple hours with us. It's called Escape to Margaritaville for a reason after all and I hope we can provide that escape during a time when people need it most!

For more information on Escape to Margaritaville at the Old Log Theatre, click here

Photos courtesy of Old Log Theatre