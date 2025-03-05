BILL MURRAY & HIS BLOOD BROTHERS Comes to the Orpheum in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Arts has announced that Bill Murray, award-winning American actor, comedian, and writer, will perform with the Blood Brothers, a musical collaboration featuring artists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, on Thursday, April 10 at 8 p.m. at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.). This tour will showcase their performances, blending Murray's unique charm with classic rock music. The concerts promise to be an engaging experience, connecting audiences through shared appreciation for music.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

Bill Murray and the dynamic duo guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, along with Bluesman Jimmy Vivino, have come together and created “Bill Murray & his Blood Brothers.” In September of 2024, Murray & his Blood Brothers performed together at the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas. The crowd loved the performance, which was a magical set combining cover songs and originals. Since the beginning of this year, this group of friends have been making music that brings smiles to everyone and the crowds to their feet.

Bill Murray, the award-winning American actor, comedian, and writer has been part of the music scene on numerous occasions. Over the years, Murray has performed at events such as Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival, John Prine & The Steeldrivers at the Grand Ole Opry and Love Rocks NYC at The Beacon Theatre. During his years on “Saturday Night Live,” Murray portrayed Nick the Lounge Singer and entertained guests with songs like “Brandy” and most famously “Star Wars.”

Zito and Castiglia are true “Blood Brothers” in life and in the music they have created collectively. Zito is a Nine-time Blues Music Award Winner Castiglia is a five-time BMA winner. Each won awards in the Blues Rock Artist of the Year category as well as the BMA for Blues Rock Album of the Year for their independent works.

Jimmy Vivino has been around the music business for twenty plus years and is best known for serving as Conan O'Brien's musical director, guitarist, and bandleader. Vivino released 'Gonna Be 2 Of Those Days' on February 14, 2025. He also plays select dates with Canned Heat and the successful Beatles tribute band The Fab Faux.

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and the Dudley Riggs Theatre light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org

