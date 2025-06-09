ANYONE CAN WHISTLE and GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL Set for Minneapolis Musical Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Minneapolis Musical Theatre (MMT) has announced its 2025–2026 season, offering a pair of productions that highlight the company’s commitment to presenting underseen and rarely produced works for Twin Cities audiences.

Anyone Can Whistle

The season kicks off in September 2025 with a staged concert presentation of Anyone Can Whistle, the short-lived but beloved 1964 Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents. Often remembered as a “flop turned cult classic,” the show features a satirical plot centered around a bankrupt town, fraudulent miracles, and themes of individuality and conformity.

Directed by Max Wojtanowicz, with music direction by Walter Tambor, this stripped-down production will place the focus on Sondheim’s adventurous score—an early glimpse of the groundbreaking musical voice that would come to define his later work.

Performances will run September 5–14, 2025 at the Conn Theater (1900 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN).

Grumpy Old Men: The Musical

In April 2026, MMT will present the Twin Cities premiere of Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, based on the beloved 1993 film starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. The musical adaptation follows longtime feuding neighbors Max and John, whose rivalry escalates when a new woman moves into their small Minnesota town.

Featuring a book by Dan Remmes and music and lyrics by Neil Berg and Nick Meglin, the musical will be directed by Kari Steinbach, who previously directed Striking 12 for MMT in 2022.

Performances will run April 3–19, 2026, also at the Conn Theater.

“After our successful return to the stage this spring with Triassic Parq, we are thrilled to be presenting these two fabulous shows this season,” said MMT Executive Director Andrew Newman. “These shows reflect the heart of MMT’s mission: bringing rarely seen and fresh musical theatre to the Twin Cities, while celebrating the past and spotlighting newer work with local resonance.”

Tickets and Subscriptions

Season subscriptions are now available at www.aboutmmt.org. For a limited time, a season pass is available for $55—offering a 20% savings over individually priced premium tickets. Subscribers also receive waived ticket fees and flexible date exchanges.

MMT has produced more than 70 musicals since its founding, over 50 of which have been area premieres. The company is known for staging high-quality, accessible productions of musical theatre works not often seen in the region.

