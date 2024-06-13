9 TO 5 Is Duluth Playhouse's Big Summer Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Duluth Playhouse has announced its final Main Stage production of the season, 9 to 5, The Musical, running July 12 - 28 at the NorShor Theatre. Based on the cult classic movie, this Broadway hit features feel-good songs by the legendary Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, the co-writer of the original screenplay.

Set in the Rolodex era, the story follows three female coworkers—Violet, Judy, and Doralee—who are fed up with their sexist and egotistical nightmare of a boss, Franklin Hart Jr. Together, they concoct a plan to kidnap Hart, intending to expose his corruption and give their toxic workplace a dream makeover. Their actions lead to a series of comedic, chaotic, and ultimately empowering events as they take control of the company that had always kept them down. 9 to 5, The Musical is a riotous celebration of the power of female friendship, championing the idea that change is possible when people join forces and take a stand for what's right.

Leading the iconic trio of “working women'' is Jen Burleigh-Bentz as Violet, the ambitious and overworked office manager. Jen was in the Broadway production of Mamma Mia! and most recently wowed audiences in the Playhouse's Next to Normal and Into the Woods. Local favorite Alyson Enderle (The Sound of Music) will deliver a show-stopping performance as Judy, and Duluth Playhouse is thrilled Haley Methner (Annie) is returning to the NorShor stage as the spirited and misunderstood “backwoods Barbie” Doralee.

The cast features Ole Dack as Franklin Hart Jr, Carrie Rossow as Roz Keith, Ryan Haff as Joe, and Sean Naughton as Dick/Tinsworthy. The ensemble includes Grace Brinkert, Kaitlyn Callahan, Hope Davis, Aaron Dumalag, Antony Ferguson, Cindy Hansen, Brianna Hall-Nelson, Kristen Hylenski, Kenny Johnson, Ben LaBerge, Tanner Rex Longshore, Kyle McMillan, Tyler Railey, Hunter Ramsden, and Lussi Pearl Salmela.

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit: www.duluthplayhouse.org/shows/9-to-5-the-musical.

