Yesterday And Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience Will Come to The Marcus Performing Arts Center

Marcus Performing Arts Center will present Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience on Saturday, January 25 at 7:30 pm in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is the nation's most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of the Beatles. This amazing group, anchored by brothers Billy and Matthew McGuigan, does away with the worn out "tribute" format of bad wigs and fake accents. Instead, they perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely up to you! The set list is created five minutes before the show, based upon the songs chosen by your audience! As an added treat, the reasons that you chose those songs make up the narrative for the evening. Every show is different, every show is interactive and Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience proves that the Beatles music truly is the soundtrack to our lives.



Tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 31 at 12:00 pm at the Marcus Center Box Office and can be purchased in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206, or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.



This performance is part of the MC Presents series sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You