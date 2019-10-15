Waukesha Civic Theatre Presents PIX Flix: COCO

Once a month, for only $5 a ticket, come see a movie in this historic building! The film will begin at 10 am. There will be free kids' activities beginning at 9 am! We have Pop's Kettle Corn, cookies, pretzels, beef sticks, beer, wine, soda, water, and a variety of hot drinks at our concession stand!

People of all ages are welcome to attend these films, but we ask that any disruptive patron leave the theatre. Please note that some titles are not appropriate for all ages. We ask patrons to use discretion when deciding to attend a film.

On Saturday, November 16, we will be showing Coco. Aspiring young musician Miguel, rebelling against his family's long-standing ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.

All tickets are $5 and may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express. $5 minimum on credit cards. Group discounts are available. Our 2019-2020 PIX Flix series is sponsored by Century Fence.

For more information, visit our website at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





