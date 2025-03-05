Video: Watch the Trailer For ROMEO & JULIET at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch the trailer for “the finest ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Milwaukee has seen in years! See why Shakespeare’s beautiful classic “remains a love story for the ages” with a sneak peek of this “fascinating and highly accessible adaptation” that’s “stunning to watch.”

Great seats are available for this all-time favorite, on stage at the Marcus Performing Arts Center thru March 30.

Step into the hills of Appalachia in this reimagined production of Shakespeare's most iconic play where the timeless story of two star-crossed lovers unfolds amidst the backdrop of tight-knit mountain communities. Family feuds echo through the valleys as the bonds of love and loyalty are tested at every turn. Experience the passion of Shakespeare’s poetry in this sparkling take on a beloved classic that will appeal to all generations.

The cast of Romeo and Juliet features Milwaukee Rep’s Emerging Professional Resident (EPR) Gabriel Armstrong as Paris, recent Northwestern University grad Piper Jean Bailey as Juliet, Nate Burger (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep) as Benvolio, Matt Daniels (Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Lord Capulet, Milwaukee Rep’s EPR Nina Giselle as Lady Montague, Kenneth Hamilton (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep) as Romeo, DiMonte Henning (Seven Guitars, Milwaukee Rep) as Lord Montague, Alex Keiper (Ring of Fire, Milwaukee Rep) as Escalus/Nurse, American Players Theatre company member Laura Rook as Lady Capulet, Milwaukee Rep EPR Davis Wood as Tybalt and Lookingglass Theatre Company ensemble member Matthew C. Yee as Mercutio.

Romeo and Juliet is directed by Laura Braza (What the Constitution Means to Me, Much Ado About Nothing at Milwaukee Rep), with music direction and compositions by Dan Kazemi (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep), choreography by Jenn Rose (The Coast Starlight, Milwaukee Rep), set design by Michelle Lilly (Songs for Nobodies, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jesse Klug (As You Like It, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (Wife of a Salesman, Milwaukee Rep), dramaturgy by Deanie Vallone, fight and intimacy coordinator Christopher Elst, voice and dialect by Eva Breneman, casting by JC Clementz and Jonathan Hetler, with stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

