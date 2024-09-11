Video: First Look at Milwaukee Rep's THE COAST STARLIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Milwaukee Repertory Theater's The Coast Starlight by Keith Bunin in the Stiemke Studio now through October 6, 2024. Check out the cast in action!

Direct from Lincoln Center where it left both critics and audiences stunned, the intensely funny and resonant play is about a young man armed with a secret that can land him in terrible trouble as he boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. With the help of his fellow travelers, all of whom are reckoning with their own choices, he has one thousand miles to figure out a way forward.

Directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, The Coast Starlight cast features Jack Ball (The Book of Mormon, Broadway) as TJ, Emily S. Chang (Domesticated, Steppenwolf Theatre) as Jane, Yadira Correa (My Broken Language, Signature Theatre) as Anna, Kelley Faulkner (Things I Know To Be True, Milwaukee Rep) as Liz, Justin Huen (Junk and One House Over, Milwaukee Rep) as Noah and Jonathan Wainwright (Dial M For Murder and Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as Ed.

The Coast Starlight creative team includes set design by Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Destiny Harris (What the Constitution Means to Me, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Josh Schmidt (The Chosen, Milwaukee Rep), choreography by Jenn Rose (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep), voice and dialect coaching by Jill Walmsley Zager and stage managed by Kimberly Carolus.

Keith Bunin is the author of the play The Coast Starlight, which was commissioned and first produced by La Jolla Playhouse and received its NYC premiere at Lincoln Center Theater in February 2023. His plays The Busy World Is Hushed, The Credeaux Canvas, and The World Over all premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. His other plays include The Unbuilt City (New York Stage and Film), Sam Bendrix At The Bon Soir (La Jolla Playhouse/City Theater Pittsburgh), The Principality Of Sorrows (Pure Orange Productions). He wrote the book for the musical 10 Million Miles (Atlantic Theater Company). His screenwriting credits include Disney/Pixar’s Onward, Horns, Nimona, and Which Brings Me to You. He was a writer for the HBO TV series In Treatment. He lives in Brooklyn and Rhode Island.

The Coast Starlight is presented by Cheryl and David Walker with Executive Producers Karen and Mark Bitzan, Judy Hansen, Rhonda and Greg Oberland, Mara and Craig Swan, Christine Symchych and Jim McNulty, and Associate Producers Susan and Howard Schoenfeld. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Four-Four Foundation.

The Coast Starlight runs September 3– October 6, 2024, in the Stiemke Studio. Opening night is set for Friday, September 6 at 8pm. To purchase tickets to go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.

