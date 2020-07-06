VIDEO: Veronica Garza Sings 'I Hope You Dance' for Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Milwaukee Rep has devised several ways to not only serve its audience during these unprecedented times, but to thrive as a cultural community of artists. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Veronica Garza sings "I Hope You Dance".

Check it out below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You