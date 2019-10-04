VIDEO: First Look at THE NICETIES at Milwaukee Rep

Oct. 4, 2019  

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's The Niceties opens the 2019/20 Stiemke Studio season. A bristling two-woman drama, The Niceties asks the question: Who gets to tell the story of America?

Get a first look in the video below!

The Niceties will run through November 3, 2019 in the Stiemke Studio and is the setting for the fifth annual ACT II discussions program in association with the Zeidler Center for Public Discussions. Learn more at bit.ly/TheNicetiesMKE.



