VIDEO: First Look at THE NICETIES at Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's The Niceties opens the 2019/20 Stiemke Studio season. A bristling two-woman drama, The Niceties asks the question: Who gets to tell the story of America?

"A searing and unflinching look at race in America." The reviews are in for our intense and thought-provoking new production of "The Niceties." Book your tickets today --> https://t.co/HxF4poASwX #TheNicetiesMKE pic.twitter.com/NDv8TeTwQm - Milwaukee Rep (@MilwRep) October 2, 2019

The Niceties will run through November 3, 2019 in the Stiemke Studio and is the setting for the fifth annual ACT II discussions program in association with the Zeidler Center for Public Discussions. Learn more at bit.ly/TheNicetiesMKE.





