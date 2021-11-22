United Community Center Named Recipient Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Families Program At Milwaukee Rep

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a timeless tale of hope and redemption that has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee Repertory Theater for more than 45 years, playing to over 1.5 million people, making it Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition.

Keeping with Milwaukee Rep's mission to create positive change in the community, it is pleased to announce the recipients of the A Christmas Carol Families Program and A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program for 2021.

This year the A Christmas Carol Families Program, which raises funds for families in need during the holiday season through audience donations at every performance of A Christmas Carol via a QR code that can be scanned in the program, will benefit families connected with United Community Center (UCC).

For 51 years, UCC has built considerable trust and rapport with Milwaukee's Latino community on the city's south side. What started as a small youth center has grown into an intergenerational hub of support that served more than 15,000 people last year alone. Sitting in the heart of the community, UCC has continued to respond and adapt to communal needs by developing and modifying elder care, human services, housing support, pre-school, K-8 education, and college preparatory programs. UCC assists individuals to achieve their potential by focusing on cultural heritage as a means of strengthening personal development and by promoting high standards in all of its programs. With education at the core, today's programs offer a continuum of services for all family members, ages six-weeks to 106-years-old, helping them to lead a better life.

In years past, Milwaukee Rep has raised over $40,000 annually toward these efforts benefiting such organizations as Safe & Sound, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Running Rebels, COA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, La Causa, Journey House, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Next Door Foundation and more.

"Our A Christmas Carol Families Program has become as much a tradition as the show itself," stated Milwaukee Rep Executive Director Chad Bauman.

"Over the years, Rep staff has volunteered thousands of hours and our audiences have proven to be amazingly generous to ensure that families in need are not forgotten this holiday season. We are thrilled to be able to continue the theme of hope displayed in A Christmas Carol by raising funds to support local families and the exceptional work of our partner UCC."

"We're so grateful for the partnership with the Milwaukee Rep, who continue to give back to the community in meaningful ways," said Laura Gutierrez, Executive Director of United Community Center. "Many of the families served by the United Community Center have been hit hard by the pandemic and this donation will help ensure they have a wonderful holiday providing both joy and comfort this season.

The generosity of the audiences of Milwaukee Rep will be a tremendous support to families in this community and showcase the goodwill that exists in Milwaukee." The A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program provides over 1,000 free tickets to low-income and underserved families, youth and seniors so they can experience the magic of live theater.

Funded by the Patty and Jay Baker Foundation since its inception in 1993 the A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program continues to make an impact. This year's participating organizations include: AFS-USA, Benedict Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Clubs, Children's Hospital of WI, COA Youth & Family Centers, Diverse and Resilient, Dominican Center, Healing Warrior Hearts, Independence First, JobsWork MKE, Latino Arts, Inc., Milwaukee Christian Center, Near West Side Partners, Neu-Life Community Development, Pathfinders MKE, Pathways High, PEARLS for Teen Girls, R&R House (MHA of Wisconsin), Safe & Sound, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Tamarack Waldorf School, Teens Grow Greens, United Community Center, USO Wisconsin, UW-Madison Extension Youth Development, Veterans Health Coalition, Zeidler Group, Inc., and more. A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Wells Fargo wih Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey. Studio Gear is the Equipment Sponsor.

Milwaukee Rep's full ensemble production of A Christmas Carol joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater with Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge, November 30 - December 24, 2021.

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Purchase tickets to A Christmas Carol online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.