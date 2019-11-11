The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents Joel Kopischke's I Got Yule, Babe, running December 17 & 19, 2019.

Local favorite Joel Kopischke and his merry band serve up hilarious holiday hits in this WCT favorite. For ages 13 & up.

Featuring:

Joel Kopischke (Vocals), Ro Spice-Kopischke (Vocals), Chris Krasovich (Vocals), Ryan Cappleman (Keys & Vocals), Dave Jeppsen (Guitar & Vocals), Jay Kummer (Guitar & Strings), Charlie Collins (Guitar), Chris Kringel (Bass), and Colin O'Day (Drums).

Performance Dates and Times:

Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 pm

Tickets for Joel Kopischke's I Got Yule, Babe are:

$13.00 Adult

$11.00 Senior (60+)

$11.00 Military

$11.00 Teen (13-19)

$9.00 Subscriber

$9.00 Child (12-)

$9.00 Groups (10+)

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express. For more information, visit their website: http://www.waukeshacivictheatre.org/event/92777ccaf576ccbf113ca605e876ed15





