The SideNotes Cabaret Series to Present BOYGIRLBOYGIRL at The Sunset Playhouse

Stylish arrangements and intricate harmonies fill the air as BOYGIRLBOYGIRL presents an evening of musical entertainment February 10-13, 2022 in the SideNotes Cabaret. The popular cabaret series is staged in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater of Sunset Playhouse.

Featuring DON LOBACZ, TOMMY LUECK, LAURA MONAGLE, and MICHAELA RISTAINO, BGBG has been crowned "Milwaukee's Manhattan Transfer." LOBACZ is a popular singer/actor, known for his appearances with area theater groups and BtW, a classic rock band. LUECK is well known to Midwest audiences thanks to his many appearances with Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets and other local theater companies. MONAGLE has appeared with Boulevard Theatre, The Fireside Theatre, Off the Wall, and Children's Theatre of Madison. RISTAINO performed in Milwaukee with Skylight Music Theatre and currently sings with Choral Artists of Sarasota in her hometown on Florida's suncoast.

The talented quartet will be backed by two exceptional musicians, MARK MROZEK and TIM KARTH. MROZEK serves as resident music director for Sunset Playhouse and is Director of Music and Liturgy at St. Bernadette and Our Lady of Good Hope parishes. In addition to his work with Hal Leonard Music Publishing, KARTH performs with several vocal groups and theater companies, and is Technology Coordinator for his church, the U.M.C. of Whitefish Bay.

Performances of BOYGIRLBOYGIRL are Thursday through Saturday, February 10 - 12

at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunset Playhouse, now celebrating its 62nd season, offers eight productions in the Furlan Auditorium, six Musical MainStage concerts, and three shows in the bug in a rug Children's Theater series. To reserve tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com. For group sales, contact Stephanie at 262-782-4431, ex. 291.