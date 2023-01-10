Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concert

The concert runs January 23-24, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  

If you love musical theater, then you're already familiar with this pair of Stephens-two of Broadway's finest composers. Covering their remarkably-wide body of work in our normal 80-minute format would be nearly impossible. So we made an executive decision to expand this particular concert with two additional performers AND an intermission!

Stephen Schwartz made a name for himself both on Broadway and in films with great songs from shows like PIPPIN, GODSPELL, WICKED, and Disney's HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME.

Stephen Sondheim's incredible legacy includes WEST SIDE STORY, GYPSY, COMPANY, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD, INTO THE WOODS, and SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE.

This is an exceptionally-talented cast singing many of your favorites including Send in the Clowns, Popular and Defying Gravity, Being Alive, Somewhere and Something's Coming, and Children Will Listen.

Musical MainStage doesn't cover the Great White Way very often so make your way to the Furlan Auditorium for what promises to be an evening of great entertainment.

Cast

KAREN ESTRADA's credits include work with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Next Act Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, and several DISNEY ON CLASSIC tours.

LEAH GAWEL, on the voice faculty of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, makes her Musical MainStage debut! Locally, she has been seen with First Stage Children's Theatre and Forte Theatre Company, and has performed and choreographed throughout Europe and China.

MM favorite Tommy Hahn returns! Credits include Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, Rochester Civic Theatre, Fireside Theatre, Marriott Theatre at Lincolnshire, and Broadway in Chicago.

SHAWN HOLMES has been seen with Skylight Music Theatre, Florentine Opera, First Stage Children's Theatre, Middleton Players Theatre, Black Arts MKE, and Four Seasons Theatre.

TIM REBERS has appeared with Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Florentine Opera, Acacia Theatre, Opera for the Young, Theatre RED, Concord Chamber Orchestra, Southwest Suburban Symphony, and Brew City Opera.

LIZ SARGENT-BALTES' credits include Broadway's ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS; national tours of HAIR and OLIVER!; THE 25TH ANNUAL...SPELLING BEE; and Lincoln Center's A MINISTER'S WIFE. Locally, she's a veteran of many Skylight Music Theatre and First Stage Children's Theatre productions.

Rising Star TAYLOR ARNSTEIN is a junior at Nicolet High School whose credits include ANNIE and A JOLLY HOLIDAY at Skylight Music Theatre, and MATILDA THE MUSICAL (Matilda) for First Stage Children's Theatre.

Music Director Kerry Hart Bieneman has wrangled all this star power into a magnificent evening of musical theater. As always, Susan Loveridge and Bob Hirschi will guide our way through this in-depth look at Stephen Schwartz and Stephen Sondheim, two of Broadway's most creative, most successful, most admired artists.




