Skylight Music Theatre Announces SKYLIGHT IN THE PARK WITH SONDHEIM

Skylight Music Theatre announced Skylight in the Park with Sondheim, a summer fundraiser in the park on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will be held outdoors under the trees of Catalano Square, located steps away from Skylight's home in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.

The evening will celebrate the music of Stephen Sondheim, one of musical theatre's most influential composers and lyricists, who passed away in November 2021. The concert will feature outstanding Skylight performers presenting some of Sondheim's best-known songs from musicals including West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, and many more.

Skylight in the Park with Sondheim will feature a gourmet picnic dinner catered by Saz's, specialty drink offerings, a raffle, and the live concert, led by Music Director David Bonofiglio and directed by Michael Unger, Skylight Artistic Director.

"Last year the world lost a musical theatre titan," said Unger. "Since Skylight's founding we have produced more than half of Sondheim's canon, including A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures, Gypsy, Side By Side By Sondheim, Into The Woods, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and Sunday in the Park with George. He has left an inspiring, indelible mark on the art form and all its artists. We look forward to sharing some of his incredible music featuring stars - both in the sky and onstage - at Skylight in the Park with Sondheim."

Performers scheduled for the event include Jackey Boelkow, Joey Chelius, Raven Dockery, Shawn Holmes, Janet Metz, Liz Norton, Tim Rebers, Carmen Fisher Risi, Rána Roman, Kevin James Sievert, Stephanie Staszak and Andrew Varela, among others.

"Our last two outdoor fundraisers, Don't Rána on My Parade and Saturday in the Park with Andrew, were tremendously successful and sold out quickly," said Jack R. Lemmon, Skylight Executive Director. "This has become a new tradition for Skylight and we look forward to welcoming guests to the beautiful setting of Catalano Square."

Seating is limited to 250 guests with valet parking available. The event will occur rain or shine.

To purchase tickets to Skylight in the Park with Sondheim, visit https://e.givesmart.com/ events/qI7/. Picnic Table with seating and dinner for four is $400. Round Table with seating and dinner for six is $600.

For further information and sponsorship opportunities, please call Kelly Gerlach, Director of Development, (414) 299-4962 or email kellyg@skylightmusictheatre. org.