Skylight Music Theatre Announces SATURDAY IN THE PARK WITH ANDREW - SKYLIGHT NIGHT 2020

Skylight Music Theatre announced today Saturday in the Park with Andrew- Skylight Night 2020 to be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. (CDT) to benefit Skylight Music Theatre.

Skylight Night, an annual fundraising event, will move outdoors this year to Catalano Square in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, located next to the theatre. The event will be hosted by Skylight favorite Andrew Varela and features a gourmet picnic dinner and a live concert with Skylight performers, yet to be announced.

The gourmet picnic dinner will come with all items conveniently packaged for safety and ease. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are required. Picnic attire is also suggested.

To purchase tickets to Saturday in the Park with Andrew- Skylight Night 2020, visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/saturday and select a seating category. Tickets are available for the following categories: Picnic blanket/chair space for 2, Picnic Table with seating for 4 and Table seating for 6.

About Andrew Varela

Andrew Varela has performed in Broadway and national tours as Javert in the 25th Anniversary tour of Les Misérables, The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Sunday in the Park with George, Cats, Little Women: The Musical and South Pacific at Carnegie Hall. At Skylight Music Theatre he has been seen as Fred/Petruchio in Kiss Me, Kate, "Daddy" Warbucks in Annie, the title role in Sweeney Todd, for which he won the Footlights Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, The Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance, The Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz and Inspector Javert in Les Misérables. TV credits include "Chicago Justice," "The Chi," and "Chicago Fire."

