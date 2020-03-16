Marcus Performing Arts Center announces box office and administrative office hours update:

In accordance with statewide guidance regarding the COVID-19 virus the Marcus Center will be closed to the public through March 29, including all Box Office walk-up windows, administrative offices, and the Morning Glory Gallery. We will continue to monitor the situation and extend the closure as needed.

Box Office phone lines will be active from 10am - 5pm, Monday-Friday, at 414.273.7206.

Updates about closure and information regarding upcoming performances will be posted at MarcusCenter.org as information becomes available. We thank you for your patience during this difficult time!





