SHE LOVES ME to be Presented at Sunset Playhouse

Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, SHE LOVES ME is a warm, romantic comedy perfect for the holiday season!

Nov. 23, 2021  

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks Amalia and Georg who don't see eye to eye. After each responds to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they live for the love letters that arrive regularly from their unknown admirers. Join Amalia and Georg as they discover the identity of their true loves, with plenty of twists and turns along the way!

This intimate and touching show, received five 1964 Tony Award nominations. The 1993 Broadway revival won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the 1994 Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Tickets available at the box office or online at SunsetPlayhouse.com.


