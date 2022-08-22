Ryan Rehak Joins Renaissance Theaterworks As Community Engagement Manager

Well-known for his successful work in the local theater community, Ryan Rehak has joined Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW), "theater by women, for everyone," as the community engagement manager. Celebrating their thirtieth anniversary in the 2022-23 season, RTW is Milwaukee's professional theater company founded and led by women and the nation's second-oldest professional theater devoted to gender equality.



Rehak will work with the Fran Bauers Young Critics Project, community partners, and local organizations to develop special events at the theater and in the community.



"Ryan has been a valued friend to Renaissance for many years. He has generously shared his time and talents in many thoughtful ways. We could not be more thrilled to welcome Ryan to our team!" Artistic Director Suzan Fete said.



A graduate of Carroll University with a Bachelor of Science in Theatre & Arts Management, Rehak previously served as the Theatre & Venue Relations Manager of Footlights, a playbill publisher that served theaters across the Midwest for over 30 years. During that time, he also served as the Founder and Chair of the Footlights People's Choice Awards.



Rehak has performed and directed at a variety of theaters in the area, and previously served as the Associate Managing Director of Waukesha Civic Theatre. In 2014, he founded Outskirts Theatre and continues in his role as the artistic director.



Currently, he is also the director of community engagement of Project WisHope, a nonprofit dedicated to serving those struggling with addiction and substance abuse.



Rehak's volunteer work includes being a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at Waukesha Civic Theatre, the treasurer of PFLAG Waukesha (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), and hosting a weekly sobriety and mental health podcast called better-ish.



He lives with his husband, Brayden, and their cat, Burt Reynolds.