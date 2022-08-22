Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ryan Rehak Joins Renaissance Theaterworks As Community Engagement Manager

Rehak will work with the Fran Bauers Young Critics Project, community partners, and local organizations to develop special events at the theater and in the community.

Register for Milwaukee, WI News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  
Ryan Rehak Joins Renaissance Theaterworks As Community Engagement Manager

Well-known for his successful work in the local theater community, Ryan Rehak has joined Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW), "theater by women, for everyone," as the community engagement manager. Celebrating their thirtieth anniversary in the 2022-23 season, RTW is Milwaukee's professional theater company founded and led by women and the nation's second-oldest professional theater devoted to gender equality.

Rehak will work with the Fran Bauers Young Critics Project, community partners, and local organizations to develop special events at the theater and in the community.

"Ryan has been a valued friend to Renaissance for many years. He has generously shared his time and talents in many thoughtful ways. We could not be more thrilled to welcome Ryan to our team!" Artistic Director Suzan Fete said.

A graduate of Carroll University with a Bachelor of Science in Theatre & Arts Management, Rehak previously served as the Theatre & Venue Relations Manager of Footlights, a playbill publisher that served theaters across the Midwest for over 30 years. During that time, he also served as the Founder and Chair of the Footlights People's Choice Awards.

Rehak has performed and directed at a variety of theaters in the area, and previously served as the Associate Managing Director of Waukesha Civic Theatre. In 2014, he founded Outskirts Theatre and continues in his role as the artistic director.

Currently, he is also the director of community engagement of Project WisHope, a nonprofit dedicated to serving those struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

Rehak's volunteer work includes being a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at Waukesha Civic Theatre, the treasurer of PFLAG Waukesha (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), and hosting a weekly sobriety and mental health podcast called better-ish.

He lives with his husband, Brayden, and their cat, Burt Reynolds.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Skylight Music Theatre Announces New One Night Only ConcertsSkylight Music Theatre Announces New One Night Only Concerts
August 15, 2022

Skylight Music Theatre today announced a new series, One Night Only Concerts. These events feature guest artists performing special one-time-only shows covering a wide range of styles. The series kicks off this fall with three performances showcasing the iconic music of some of the best-known names in pop music.
Creative Team Announced for MAMMA MIA! at Skylight Music TheatreCreative Team Announced for MAMMA MIA! at Skylight Music Theatre
August 10, 2022

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the creative team for the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! running from September 23 – October 16, 2022. Performances take place in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center.
First Stage's AMPLIFY BIPOC Play Series Begins With Play Reading Of HIDDEN HEROESFirst Stage's AMPLIFY BIPOC Play Series Begins With Play Reading Of HIDDEN HEROES
August 4, 2022

The third season of First Stage's Amplify BIPOC Play Series kicks offs off Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 with the inspiring play HIDDEN HEROES by playwright Shá Cage.
First Stage's AMPLIFY BIPOC Play Series to Begin This Month With Reading Of HIDDEN HEROESFirst Stage's AMPLIFY BIPOC Play Series to Begin This Month With Reading Of HIDDEN HEROES
August 4, 2022

The third season of First Stage's Amplify BIPOC Play Series kicks offs off Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 with the inspiring play HIDDEN HEROES by playwright Shá Cage and based on the book Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA by Sue Bradford Edwards and Duchess Harris.
Cast and Creative Teams Announced for WIFE OF A SALESMAN World Premiere & More at Milwaukee Repertory TheaterCast and Creative Teams Announced for WIFE OF A SALESMAN World Premiere & More at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
July 28, 2022

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced the cast and creative teams for the 2022/23 Season show openers in all three venues - Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole, Titanic The Musical and Wife of a Salesman.