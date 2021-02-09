Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Renaissance Theaterworks Presents Its 2012 Hit NEAT

NEAT will be available for streaming on demand March 19 through April 11, 2021.

Feb. 9, 2021  

As the second production of their 2020-21 season, Renaissance Theaterworks will present Charlayne Woodard's NEAT, with virtuoso actor Marti Gobel playing 24 different characters. NEAT will be available for streaming on demand March 19 through April 11, 2021.

NEAT is a magical, often humorous, coming-of-age story. Based in the oral traditions of the African Diaspora, award-winning playwright, Charlayne Woodard is a modern-day griot. NEAT is based on the playwright's lived experience. As an infant, Woodard's beloved Aunt Beneatha (Neat), is denied treatment at the local "white" hospital, leaving her with permanent brain damage. But Neat possesses an enormous heart. With love and simplicity, Neat teaches young Charlayne to embrace black pride and cherish life through the turbulent 1960s and 1970s.

"In NEAT, Woodard is a magnificent storyteller who spins her own exquisite real-life remembrances of love and resilience. I'm so excited to bring NEAT back to Milwaukee. A sell-out hit for Renaissance Theaterworks in 2012 followed by a successful South African tour in 2013, NEAT is an inspiring story that reminds us all of what really matters, especially at times when we need it most," shares Artistic Director Suzan Fete.

Tickets and more information available at https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/neat/#tickets or by phone at 414-273-0800.


