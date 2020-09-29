Renaissance Theaterworks And Adirondack Theatre Festival Announce Co-Production

All shows will include a box mailed to the ticket holder prior to the show

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) & Adirondack Theatre Festival have announced the co-production of IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT, a series of live, interactive virtual experiences that entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes. All shows will include a box mailed to the ticket holder prior to the show, which will fuel their at-home, interactive experience.

"Renaissance Theaterworks is thrilled to bring this live, interactive, totally unique theater experience to our audiences! As the weather grows colder and outdoor gatherings prove more difficult, IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT offers a fun way to be social - safely. Although this is a bit of a departure from our typical provocative offerings, we are happy to provide an entertaining evening for the whole family," states RTW founder & Artistic Director Suzan Fete.

"Our goal from the start was to create entertainment that isn't a consolation prize for not having live theatre, but instead to develop an iteration of live theatre that benefits specifically from being digital. We're not putting our art form on Zoom, we're creating an art form for Zoom," adds Chad Rabinovitz, Adirondack Theatre Producing Artistic Director.

"Our goal for now is to create something that can have a life well beyond quarantine," Rabinovitz says. "These theatrical experiences are not only a pandemic-proof, cost effective solution for the current climate, but they're also an opportunity to generate ancillary income even when things return to normal without taking up additional seats in a venue - all while extending value and reach to any patron base. And, even better, it puts more actors to work at a time when we're struggling to do what we can to employ as many artists as possible."

IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT SERIES PRESENTED BY ATF AND RTW

CRUISE IN A BOX: LIVING ROOM CRUISE LINES

Set sail for an unforgettable, high-seas staycation on the world's first ever Cruise in a Box! Your ticket doesn't just buy you passage on this not-so-nautical adventure, we'll also be mailing you a special SHIPment - filled with everything you'd expect from a luxury cruise liner; plush towels that we'll teach you to transform into animals for your cabin, ocean-scented candles, a little umbrella to shade your favorite tropical drink, and so much more! Then, you'll join your Live Virtual Cruise Director for a night of world-class Shipboard entertainment and variety performances as you sail across the globe - all from your own couch!

PERFORMANCES

Wednesday 11/04/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/05/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday 11/06/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 11/07/20 at 7:00 p.m. SOLD OUT

Tuesday 11/10/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 11/11/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/12/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday 11/13/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 11/14/20 at 7:00 p.m.



PAINT IN A BOX: PAINTING FOR ONE

It's time for Andy and Laura's Painting for Two - the BEST paint-by-numbers instructional show on public access WBPP! By signing up for this week's show, you've received your canvas and paints in the mail, and you'll be following along with Andy and Laura to make it a masterpiece in a night where wine and canvas meets live theatre. One small change: Laura isn't here. She's gone. But... Andy's here, live... from the living room they once shared... and he's ready to make this blank canvas into a stunning piece of art with YOU! Also, due to budget cuts, we may need him to host a few more shows throughout the evening... also the future of the station may be at stake. But... it'll be fine, right? Yeah... yeah it'll be... fine...

PERFORMANCES

Tuesday, 02/09/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 02/10/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 02/11/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday 02/12/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 02/13/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday 02/16/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 02/17/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 02/18/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday 02/19/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 02/20/21 at 7:00 p.m.

COST

Renaissance Theaterworks Subscribers: $45

Non-subscribers: $55

WHERE TO PURCHASE

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 414-273-0800, or through the Renaissance Theaterworks' website:

· CRUISE IN A BOX: https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/cruise-in-a-box/

· ART IN A BOX: https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/art-in-a-box/

*For tickets purchased less than seven business days prior to the event, there is no guarantee that boxes will arrive in time.

Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You