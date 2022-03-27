Plymouth Arts Center Announces Spring Art Exhibition, Beginning April 1

The public is invited to join Plymouth Arts Center for a brand-new art show opening in Gallery 110 North, Friday, April 1st from 5-7pm. This exhibition showcases the Award Winners from Plymouth Arts Center's "Paint the Towns in Fall Color" 2021.

The presenting sponsors are Franz Backus, Barbara and Conrad Barrows, and Barbara and Dan Garton. The reception will be held in the grand hall of the PAC, admission is free. Live musical entertainment will be provided by Steve Hamer, piano. Complimentary appetizers will be served. The exhibition will be on display through April 29, 2022.

This plein air competition, held annually in October, is graciously coordinated by Artist Dan Rizzi of Plymouth. During the week-long 'paint-out,' artists compete in different categories for cash prizes and merit awards (totaling $3000.) The highlight of the event is the public silent auction, party, and the awards presentation. Art Professor, James P. Neilson, of St. Norbert College judged the 2021 competition and selected 13 artists to receive awards. Exhibiting Awards Winners are: Hector Acuna, Cedarburg; Lori Beringer, Plymouth; Linda Boehlke, Random Lake; Peggy Hope, Appleton; Max Janairo, Shorewood; Daniel Rizzi, Plymouth; Naomi Tiry Salgado, St. Paul, MN; Todd Schabel, Horicon; Michael Sturm, Grafton; Troy Tatlock, Milwaukee; Stephen Wysocki, Armstrong Creek. Also winning awards but not available to participate in the April exhibition: James Hempel, Shorewood and Mary Lynn Addy, Cascade.

What is Plein Air Painting? Courtney Jordan of Artists Network describes Plein air painting..."Plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of your studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape. The practice goes back for centuries but was truly made into an art form by the French Impressionists. Their desire to paint light and its changing, ephemeral qualities, coupled with the creation of transportable paint tubes and the box easel-the precursor to the plein air easels of today-allowed artists the freedom to paint "en plein air," which is the French expression for "in the open air."

"Today, plein air painting is a flourishing trend in our art world. Artists come together for 'paint out' excursions, workshops devoted to the practice occur all year-round and coast to coast, and landscape painters are finding that plein air painting is as rewarding and powerful an experience as it was for the first plein air painters all those years ago."

The Plymouth Arts Center is a non-profit community arts organization founded in 1993 to promote and nurture the visual and performing arts in all of Western Sheboygan County and beyond. PAC's mission is to: Enliven the Spirit of the Community and To Enrich the Lives of All, by Providing Diverse Experiences in the Arts. Wisconsin artists are showcased in Gallery 110 North in six uniquely different exhibits per year. Additionally, the Arts Center offers an ongoing and vibrant schedule of live musical and theatrical performances, art classes for toddlers through adults, and a gift shop featuring member artwork. Tour/School groups may schedule complimentary docent led visits. Open Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm; Sat-Sun. Noon to 3pm; or by special appointment. Closed on Mondays and Holidays. For more information, visit the PAC website: www.plymoutharts.org and follow-on Facebook and Twitter or call 920.892.8409.