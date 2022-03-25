Plymouth Arts Center Announces 19th Annual Spring Concert MUSICAL POTPOURRI

The Plymouth Arts Center Singers are preparing another exciting concert to entertain audiences this spring. "Musical Potpourri," PAC's 19th Annual Spring Concert, will be held at the Plymouth Arts Center, Saturday April 23 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 24 at 2:30pm. Director Barb Zirwes-Nysse leads this choir of 37 talented singers who are eager to share their enjoyment of music with the community. Mary Fellenz and Tom Armstrong will accompany the choir.

Tickets are: $15 for PAC Members; and $17 for Non-Members, (tax included.) Tickets may be purchased at the PAC Box Office, 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, Tuesday through Friday 10am to 4pm, call: 920-892-8409 (voicemail 24/7) or conveniently through the PAC website: www.plymoutharts.org. Mastercard and Visa are accepted.

The show is sponsored by Paul and Kathy Sartori, Masters Gallery and Sargento.

The Plymouth Arts Center is a non-profit community arts organization founded in 1993 to promote and nurture the visual and performing arts in all of Western Sheboygan County and beyond. The PAC offers an ongoing and vibrant schedule of live musical and theatrical performances, fine art exhibitions, art classes and workshops, special annual events, i.e. Jazz & Blues Crawl Fundraiser, Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour, Paint the Towns En Plein Air, the nationally acclaimed, "Big Cheese Drop," and more! Visit the PAC Gift Shop for original art and gifts created by our members. New members and volunteers are always welcome. The PAC also serves as an unique backdrop for private gatherings, meetings and special community events. Tour/School groups may schedule docent led visits. Gallery admission is free. Open Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm; Sat-Sun. Noon to 3pm; or by special appointment. Closed on Mondays and Holidays.